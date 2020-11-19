Town known for holiday display adjusts event due to pandemic

MCADENVILLE — For the 65th year, Christmas Town U.S.A. will twinkle brightly in North Carolina, despite a few trimmed traditions during its annual celebration.
In September, the Pharr Corp. and the town of McAdenville announced several pandemic precautions to maintain adherence with COVID-19 protection guidelines. The Christmas lights in McAdenville will continue to dazzle and delight from Dec. 1-26 under a revised lighting schedule of 5:30-10 p.m. daily. Thousands of illuminated red, white and green light displays will dance along the town’s streets. Traditionally, the annual count of visitors to McAdenville in December exceeds a half-million people.
This year, however, the sparkling celebration enacts increased safety measures and social distancing for its 2020 event. The tree lighting ceremony and yule log parade have been canceled, and the lights surrounding Christmas Town Lake will not be lit. The Christmas Town 5k will be held virtually. Visitors will be able to drive or walk along a shortened designated route and peruse the town’s local shops, restaurants, glow and charm.
“Christmas Town U.S.A. is one of the most spirited holiday traditions in the southeastern United States, said Christy Gliddon, executive vice president for human resources at Pharr. “We want families to feel safe as they continue making memories here this December.”
Additional changes to the 2020 Christmas Town U.S.A. event include:
- Altered and extended hours among local businesses.
- Limited parking, which is available off Poplar and Elm streets, with the best availability at 5 p.m.
- No congregating along the event route or walking on residential property.
- The closure of Church and Academy streets to all vehicles.
- No Christmas Town traffic entering the area from Hickory Grove Road. Drivers are asked to follow the N.C. Department of Transportation signage toward McAdenville and the designated route.
- As in years past, parking is not permitted on Hickory Grove Road or Riverside Drive.
Event officials recommend that guests to Christmas Town plan their visits early in the month and during a week night when traffic is lighter. They also ask visitors to wear a mask, maintain a social distance and keep their party moving throughout the lights so others can safely enjoy as well.
“One thing that remains constant is the reason for the lights,” Gliddon said. “We look forward to welcoming festive families to McAdenville for a joyful and healthy Christmas Town U.S.A.”
Christmas Town U.S.A. and its annual presentation are a collaborative effort between Pharr and the town of McAdenville. Visit ChristmasTownUSA.org and its Facebook page for information, including updates and merchant details.
