Town to ring in the Christmas season with parade, movie

HILDEBRAN — The town of Hildebran is looking to welcome the holiday season with a parade and movie Saturday.

The town’s parade will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday in downtown Hildebran, with former Hildebran High School teacher and 1982 N.C. Teacher of the Year Jim Williams serving as grand marshal.

Multiple elected officials, including Sheriff Banks Hinceman, Mayor Wendell Hildebrand and council members Ben Honeycutt, Mike Smith, Mike Stroupe, Terry Weaver and Jody York all will be part of the parade.

East Burke High School’s marching band, homecoming queen and cheerleaders all will join the parade, with the schools JROTC program leading it.

The town said it expects the parade to be one of its best in recent memory with more than 60 participants already lined up.

When the parade ends, the town invites everyone to head to the Hildebran Auditorium at 200 S. Center St. for a free showing of “The Polar Express.” The showing will be interactive, with members of Creative Arts Shoestring Theatre (CAST) and Walkin’ Roll Activities helping with the performance.

People are invited to wear their pajamas, and kids will get their own ticket to the Polar Express and a treat. Christmas carols will be sung before the movie begins.