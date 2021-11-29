Towns set to celebrate season with parades

“We have several area church entries, fire departments, elected officials, Burke County Sheriff, Register of Deeds, antique cars and the Shriner Gators are supposed to be joining us,” Dula said. “Two bands are scheduled to appear, and some business entries. Instead of a grand marshal this year, the town is sponsoring a 9/11 Memorial Float to commemorate the 20-year anniversary of the tragic loss of so many lives, including one of our very own, Lt. Cmdr. Eric Cranford, in the Pentagon tragedy. And as with all parades, Santa and the elves will be bringing up the end of the parade.”