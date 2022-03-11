 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Track down fun in ‘Lucky Leprechaun Hunt’
Town of Valdese

Track down fun in ‘Lucky Leprechaun Hunt’

Valdese Lucky Leprechaun Hunt pic

One of the "Lucky Leprechauns" hides in the foliage along Main St. in downtown Valdese.

 Submitted, Morrissa Angi

VALDESE - It is time once again for the lucky leprechaun hunters to search downtown Valdese for the tricksters dressed in green.

The second annual “Lucky Leprechaun Hunt” will take place Thursday, March 17, in downtown Valdese along Main Street, from Italy Street to the Old Rock School. Those who are participating in the Lucky Leprechaun Hunt are encouraged to search high and low for more than 200 leprechauns lurking around town.

“If you are lucky enough to find one, bring him to the Old Rock School for a prize, said Morrissa Angi, director of community affairs and tourism for the town of Valdese.

The school is located at 400 Main St. W in Valdese and is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The tourism office will be ready to hand out pots of gold to the lucky hunters.

“We were so pleased with the successful turnout for last year’s Lucky Leprechaun Hunt, and couldn’t wait to bring it back.” Angi said. “This is such a fun activity to get families out in the spring weather and enjoy all the charm of downtown Valdese.”

She encouraged Lucky Leprechaun participants to enjoy the variety of restaurants and shops in the downtown area as they hunt.

“Visitors and long-term residents alike may be surprised at the unique variety of boutiques and cuisine here in Valdese,” Angi said.

For more information about the Lucky Leprechaun Hunt, as well as a full event calendar for Valdese, go to visitvaldese.com or call 828-879-2129.

