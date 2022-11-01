 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Veterans Day

Traditional veteran program returns to Morganton

  • Tammie Gercken, The News Herald

See scenes from the Burke County Veterans Day program in 2019 and receive a special invitation to attend the Veterans Day program this year.

After two years of being modified during the coronavirus pandemic, the Burke County Veterans Day program is returning to its traditional format.

The program will take place from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11 at CoMMA at 401 S. College St. in Morganton. The free event will feature a speaker and military tributes.

Molly Eller, the veterans service officer for Burke County, heads a committee that plans the event each year. The committee presented a socially distanced drop-in celebration at CoMMA recognizing Veterans Day during the pandemic that featured historic military artifacts.

“Veterans enjoyed seeing military memorabilia, yet they still missed the camaraderie that being in person creates during events of this nature,” Eller said.

Veterans Day 2019 (5).JPG

Dave Tubergen, commander of the Disabled American Veterans Morganton Chapter No. 43, places a wreath at the stage during the 2019 Burke County Veterans Day program.

She is excited about returning to the program’s traditional format this year.

“Since COVID numbers have decreased and COVID boosters are readily available, this has given a lot of organizations a chance to start having public events again,” Eller said.

In years past, the Veterans Day program has been held in the large conference room at the Foothills Higher Education Center, but they were already booked for an event Nov. 11.

“Staff at the CoMMA have been generous in letting us use their space to commemorate this event,” Eller said.

Burke County veteran Bobby Bivens will be the keynote speaker for the event. Bivens was drafted into the Vietnam War and served as an Army combat medic for two years. He will share a harrowing tale of treating wounded soldiers scattered across a landmine field in an incident that earned him a Medal of Valor.

Bobby Bivens photo jpeg

Bobby Bivens is pictured receiving his Medal of Valor during the Vietnam War.

“To be honest with you, I should be dead,” Bivens said of the incident. “I was 10-feet away from a 155-round, a booby trap, when that thing blew, but I had to go straight to these guys and get them ready to go on a dustoff (military ambulance helicopter). I wanted to try and save every one of them.”

When Bivens returned home from the war, he earned an Associate Degree in Applied Science and Industrial Management and worked various jobs in furniture factories and hosiery mills. He is now retired from working as a maintenance technician for the town of Hildebran.

Local military groups will present various tributes during the event, such as the POW-MIA (Prisoner of War and Missing in Action) ceremony, presenting and retiring the colors, playing “Taps” and placing a memorial wreath in front of the stage. Visitors will be led in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance and singing the American national anthem.

Veterans Day 2019 pic 2

Local Boy Scouts salute the American flag during the Pledge of Allegiance during the Burke County Veterans Day program in 2019.

Following the program, UNC Health Blue Ridge will offer attendees a free lunch of fried chicken sandwich, chips, chocolate chip cookies and a canned beverage. Both dine-in and take-out options will be available.

A raffle will be held for handmade shawls and two additional surprise grand prizes.

“This raffle is free to enter, but you must be a veteran and present to win,” Eller said. “ID is not needed.”

Veterans Day 2019 (1).JPG

Amanda Garrison of the VFW Auxiliary holds a rose aloft during a POW-MIA remembrance ceremony that took place at the Burke County Veterans Day program in 2019.

She encouraged people to attend the program.

“Here at last,” Eller said. “It will be nice to reconnect with the community to show that Burke County supports its veterans.”

She said she appreciates how much Burke County residents honor local veterans.

“Most people will automatically say thank you to veterans, since we have a community that welcomes veterans with open arms,” Eller said.

For more information about this year’s Veterans Day program, contact Eller at molly.eller@burkenc.org or 828-439-4376.

Staff writer Tammie Gercken can be reached at tgercken@morganton.com.

