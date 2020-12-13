Traveling through and beyond the square states - Burke County Notebook

They were right and I knew it.

My husband and I still talk about that trip to California. We’d planned to stop at a motel on our way to Denver, but after nine hours in the car, he said, “Why waste money on a motel when we’re over halfway there?” We were too newly married for me to say this was the craziest idea I’d ever heard. And apparently neither of us considered stopping at a pay phone to let the people we were visiting know we’d be early.

We’ll never forget our later drizzly drive up to Pike’s Peak. Our host drove at high speed up those narrow mountain curves swerving as close to the edge as possible, sometimes turning around to talk to us in the back seat (perhaps getting even for that 2 a.m. arrival). At the top, a vivid rainbow arced through a bluing sky.

In the Great Salt Desert, my husband jumped a fence to get a better photo and sank to his ankles in the quicksand-like terrain. In San Francisco, he drove our Volkswagen Fastback up and down the hills in honor of Steve McQueen’s ride in “Bullitt.” We slept — or more accurately, did not sleep — on the rough ground of an Arizona state park, while wild horses thundered past us and a skunk wandered perilously close to our thin sleeping bags.