Traveling through and beyond the square states - Burke County Notebook

Years ago in the English department at Western Piedmont Community College, I taught with a local woman, just graduated, whose professors had recommended she leave Appalachia in order to advance her career. She’d never considered it, she told me. She didn’t want to live in “one a them square states” with land so flat its border could be drawn with a ruler.
I admired her Appalachian-loving spirit and delighted in her bad grammar. In fact, I used her expression on a walk recently, even added a word.
The other walkers were reminiscing about memorable marvelous trips before COVID. Wanting to present another side of travel, I said: “When we drove from Louisville, Kentucky, to California, I didn’t think we’d ever get outta them boring square states with their endless cornfields.”
“I never heard the expression ‘them boring square states,'” said one walker.
“I don’t think any state is boring,” said another. She loved the way the sun lit up cornfields at certain times of day. She remembered driving through Kansas and her delight at the first sight of Colorado’s Pike’s Peak.
Others described one haunting, unforgettable, or dynamic state after another.
“I don’t think there’s any state without something beautiful in it,” someone summarized.
They were right and I knew it.
My husband and I still talk about that trip to California. We’d planned to stop at a motel on our way to Denver, but after nine hours in the car, he said, “Why waste money on a motel when we’re over halfway there?” We were too newly married for me to say this was the craziest idea I’d ever heard. And apparently neither of us considered stopping at a pay phone to let the people we were visiting know we’d be early.
We’ll never forget our later drizzly drive up to Pike’s Peak. Our host drove at high speed up those narrow mountain curves swerving as close to the edge as possible, sometimes turning around to talk to us in the back seat (perhaps getting even for that 2 a.m. arrival). At the top, a vivid rainbow arced through a bluing sky.
In the Great Salt Desert, my husband jumped a fence to get a better photo and sank to his ankles in the quicksand-like terrain. In San Francisco, he drove our Volkswagen Fastback up and down the hills in honor of Steve McQueen’s ride in “Bullitt.” We slept — or more accurately, did not sleep — on the rough ground of an Arizona state park, while wild horses thundered past us and a skunk wandered perilously close to our thin sleeping bags.
If you’re interested, we have more stories about Muir Woods, the Pacific Ocean, Disneyland, Hollywood and the Grand Canyon.
We wouldn’t attempt that trip now, not with COVID germs lurking everywhere. Now, the two of us stay home, take socially distanced walks with others and walks by ourselves close to home.
Recently, he and I passed a field two blocks from home, where dew drops danced among the weeds, glittering like diamonds. It reminded me of sun lighting the cornfields of the square state. A line from a Flannery O’Connor short story popped into my head: “The trees were full of silver-white sunlight, and the meanest of them sparkled.”
Far too often, I, who have so much, complain about things being boring. Arrogance? Inattention? Lack of appreciation? Is there any place far or near without something to amaze us?
This year, Thanksgiving was different: fewer people, six times as many masks and two outdoor picnic tables, six feet apart. The only grandchildren present talked with us more than usual. My granddaughter showed us sketchbooks, and we took time to study her amazing artwork. Our grandson zigzagged about on his skateboard, his arms filled with an oversupply of the family cleaning supplies. We laughed.
Christmas will be different, too, with missing family members, additional worries and no hugs. But as we mourn, perhaps we’ll discover something we’d never appreciated. Or maybe we'll relate more to the limitations in the original Christmas story.
One lovely and warm-enough-to-sit-on-our-porch August night, as we discussed the boring square state of the pandemic, a light interrupted. Across the street, the beam from a flashlight jumped from here to there. Two hazy figures followed the light to a front porch step, a bush, the corner of a garage. It traveled up a tree. What were our neighbors looking for?
I didn’t remember to ask Ruthie Waters until a couple months later. “Probably spider egg sacs,” she said. Until Lake had moved in next door to her, Ruthie had never appreciated spiders. Not at all.
But as she told me detail after detail about what she had seen in her own neighborhood and learned about spiders, eggs and intricate webs, her eyes sparkled.
She wasn’t interested in my taking her photo, though, and sent her nephew as proxy. I’ve known 15-year-old Henry Waters for a while, a local adventurer, who explores caves, climbs on rooftops, squeezes through basement windows, skateboards, bikes and joins neighborhood games when available.
As I asked him to run from here to there with the flashlight, he never complained about my endless requests. When I asked if he ever got bored, he thought for a minute.
“Not really,” he said.
Maggie McKinney is a member of Morganton Writers Group.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.