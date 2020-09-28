‘Treats Thru the Streets’ in Valdese on Oct. 30

VALDESE — The town of Valdese’s annual “Treats in the Streets” Halloween event will take on a new name and new plan for 2020.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, “Treats Thru the Streets” will offer drive-thru stations for all the little ghosts and goblins to trick or treat from their vehicle. Attendees are strongly encouraged to tour in their most amazing costumes or, even better, with decorated vehicles.

Valdese will feature several stops spread throughout town hosted by local merchants, attractions and town departments. All participating stations will maintain COVID-19 best practices to ensure safety for all involved.

“This year, we knew we would have to reinvent our annual celebration to comply with crowd gathering restrictions. I am truly proud of how the Valdese community has joined in to offer this event in a safe manner,” said Morrissa Angi, community affairs director for the town of Valdese.

The event will be held on Friday, Oct. 30, from 4-6 p.m. All participating stations will be featured on an interactive map shared at townofvaldese.com by Oct. 26. Each station will be easily accessible by vehicle and there is no predetermined route to follow. The town of Valdese thanks all participating businesses, civic groups and organizations for helping to provide this year’s event.