City crews were able to quickly stop a sewer spill that occurred Monday night after a tree fell onto a sewer line, causing it to break.

The spill occurred about 8 p.m. in the area of Cascade Park on Morehead Street. The spill was stopped by 10:30 p.m. and totaled 1,500 gallons.

High winds caused a tree to fall on a sewer line in the area, breaking the line and causing the spill.

For information, call Water Resources at 828-438-5276.