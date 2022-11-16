Tree lighting, carnival to usher in the holidays

The city of Morganton will kick off this year’s holiday celebrations Saturday with a whole lineup of events.

A variety of vendors selling local produce, baked and canned goods, crafts and gifts will be set up at the November Holiday Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 111 N. Green St. in Morganton. A second Holiday Market will take place Saturday, Dec. 10, at the same time.

The city will offer fun for kids with its annual Winter Carnival from 2:30-5:30 p.m. Saturday on the grounds of the historic Burke County courthouse. The free event will include activities such as face painting, a bean bag toss and an ice slide, according to Kasey Goodfellow, community events coordinator for the city. Children will have the opportunity to deliver letters to Santa, who will stop by for a visit to hear what all of the children are wishing for this Christmas.

“After seeing Santa, hang out and enjoy treats from Frosty’s Diner,” Goodfellow said.

Aaron Costic of Elegant Ice Creations Inc., a local ice sculptor, will present an ice sculpture demonstration at 4:30 p.m. on the courthouse square.

“At 6 p.m., he’s going to do a fire and ice tower, which is basically like a chimney of ice, and there will be fire in the center of it,” Goodfellow said.

Costic created the sculptures for the Lake James Ice Festival in January, according to a previous News Herald article.

“Costic has gained international attention for his work, providing the ice sculptures for the prince of Monaco’s wedding and winning an Olympic gold medal in ice carving in the 2006 games in Torino,” the article reads.

He has won top prize at the annual Ice Carving World Championship in Alaska eight times.

“We are so lucky to have him in our area,” Goodfellow said.

The city will offer free horse-drawn carriage rides around downtown Morganton from 5:30-9 p.m. Saturday. The carriage rides will be available afterward through the holiday season for $5 each for adults $3 each for children. The ride schedule will be Friday and Saturday evenings from 5:30-9 p.m. Tickets for carriage rides will be available for purchase at the courthouse square starting at 5 p.m. each day. No call-ahead reservations will be accepted. Carriages will depart from the courthouse square at the food truck court location and meander through downtown.

“Enjoy the lights and scenery while snuggled up on a romantic horse and carriage,” Goodfellow said.

Visitors will be invited to gather around the Memorial Tree on the grounds of the courthouse at 5:30 p.m. for the annual lighting ceremony. People in the community have registered names of loved ones to have a light represent them in honor or in memory. Those people will have the opportunity to read the names of their loved ones during the ceremony if they wish. The names also will be printed in a commemorative program and published in The News Herald on Sunday.

“The Memorial Tree Lighting is an event that brings our town together through compassion, love and loss,” Goodfellow said. “There is no other time when we can all gather in the same location and recognize our loved ones whom we have lost or honor the ones that are still here and shining brightly.”

The ceremony will be led by Morganton Mayor Ronnie Thompson. The Freedom High School Chorus will sing two music selections during the event, “Caroling, Caroling” and “Medley of Carols.” The Rev. LaTrese Lyerly of New Hope in Christ Church will lead two prayers. The Miss Morganton Queens will light the Memorial Tree, and Butch McSwain, Morganton City Council member, will light downtown Morganton after the countdown.

“Then, to the delight of all, at 6 p.m., downtown Morganton will light up for the season,” Goodfellow said. “The evening concludes with a gorgeous fire and ice tower display on the square. The Winter Carnival and the Memorial Tree lighting are always beautiful events, and Aaron Costic is going to create a winter wonderland regardless of what the forecast says. The day will be filled with holiday entertainment for the entire family.”