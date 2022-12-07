Tree lighting to honor former mayor

VALDESE — The town of Valdese will honor the memory of a former mayor with a special holiday event.

The town hosts a tree lighting celebration called “Christmas in Valdese” the second Friday in December to celebrate the Christmas season. This year’s event, which will take place at 6 p.m. Friday in front of the Old Rock School on Main Street, has been reinvented to include the addition of an 18-foot tall Christmas tree in honor of the late Jim Hatley, former mayor.

Children in the Valdese community were always a special priority for Hatley, inspiring the Valdese town council to dedicate the town Christmas tree lighting celebration in his honor, according to Morrissa Angi, community affairs director for the town.

“Each year, this event creates special memories for Valdese children, as well as their parents,” Angi said. “I always remember Mayor Hatley sharing how important it was to him for the young community to be involved in everything Valdese. This event is very special. There is nothing like seeing all the children’s faces light up when they see Santa and the lighting of the Christmas tree. This is why town council felt it would be the perfect way to honor former Mayor Hatley.”

The event will continue with a special music performance by students from Valdese Elementary School, led by music teacher, Brittany Schaffer. Free hot chocolate will be served, and the Valdese Recreation Department will offer s’mores for $5 per kit.

Attendees are invited to continue the evening at the Old Rock School with the Old Colony Players production of “A Christmas Carol” at 7:30 p.m. The community theater will offer special pricing for Valdese Elementary School parents and students, $10 for parents and $8 for students. Regular tickets are available at oldcolonyplayers.com or by calling 828-522-1150.

For more information regarding events in Valdese, go to visitvaldese.com or call 828-879-2129.