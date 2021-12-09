Tree lighting to kick off holiday season in Valdese

VALDESE — The town of Valdese invites the community to gather at 6 p.m. Friday at the Old Rock School for the annual tree-lighting ceremony that kicks off the “Christmas in Valdese” celebration.

“Bundle up and come ready to celebrate the spirit of the season,” Morrissa Angi, community affairs director for the town of Valdese, said. “The town Christmas tree awaits to light up the Old Rock School lawn, adding the final touch to our town’s holiday decor!”

The free event will include Christmas carols performed by the Old Colony Players, the cast of “Elf, the Musical,” hot chocolate and an appearance by Santa Claus. In addition to lighting the tree, Santa will be available to mingle with guests and take photos.

After the event, visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy the production of “Elf, the Musical” in the Old Rock School Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale at oldcolonyplayers.com. The production will continue at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10-11 and 16-18 and at 3 p.m. Dec. 12 and 19.

“This celebration continues an exciting holiday season here in Valdese,” Angi said. “We look forward to celebrating with everyone and hope this community event contributes to your family’s enjoyment of the season.”

For information about the tree lighting and other upcoming holiday events in Valdese, go to visitvaldese.com or call 828-879-2129.