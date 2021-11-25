Tree lot taking donations, offering tree vouchers for needy families

It’s officially the season of giving, and one local business is offering a new way for residents to help give back.

King’s Christmas Trees on North Green Street is taking donations for its “Spirit of Christmas” program, said Jeff King, owner of the business.

Once $30 in donations has been collected, a voucher for a tree of that value will be put in a basket outside the office. Families in need can take a voucher up to the clerk at the window.

The Morganton and Burke County community already has shown up in a great way, King said.

“A lot of people have participated, a lot of people,” King said. “It’s been a good program. We’re proud of Morganton for stepping up. A lot of good people.”

The Kings are asking that only those who truly need help and otherwise might not have a tree take a voucher so the program can help as many people as possible.

“It’s the time to do it,” King said. “And like I said, Morganton’s good at it. It’s a good feeling.”

The lot is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day. Donations can be brought to the lot or called in to 828-432-8212.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

