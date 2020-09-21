Tree-planting event at Catawba Meadows on Friday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina invites the public to join the city of Morganton for a tree-planting event Friday at Catawba Meadows Park.

The event will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is free to attend, but participants must RSVP with the conservancy and be 16 or older.

Volunteers will be responsible for placing an assortment of maple, oak and dogwood trees into already dug holes and repacking loose soil. A free lunch will be provided.

Trees help the environment by providing wildlife habitat, reducing air pollution and decreasing average temperatures. Having more trees also helps to reduce noise pollution, increase economic stability and filter waterways.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, volunteers will be split into groups of 10 to 15 for a short demonstration at the beginning of the event. After the demonstration, the groups will be divided into groups of three to four people per tree.

Volunteers should specify in the RSVP if they would prefer to be grouped with certain people. Disinfectant spray, hand sanitizer and masks will be provided, but volunteers are encouraged to bring their own as well.

To participate, call Brittany Watkins, special projects coordinator for the conservancy, at 828-610-1604 or email her at bwatkins@foothillsconservancy.org.