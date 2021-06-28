Tree seedlings available for order

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Forest Service will accept tree seedling orders as part of its annual sale starting Wednesday.

Each year, the NCFS Nursery and Tree Improvement Program produces millions of quality native and genetically improved seedlings. These include understory plants and nearly 50 tree species.

“In North Carolina, our agricultural and forested lands are important to our quality of life and the environment,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “Trees and forests are an important part of addressing water quality, carbon sequestration and climate resiliency concerns. We are fortunate to have a Nursery and Tree Improvement Program in North Carolina, ensuring landowners as well as public and private entities have access to native trees and understory plants. This program is popular, so I would encourage anyone interested to buy their seedlings early.”

Conifers and hardwoods are sold in units as low as 10 and as high as 100. For those wishing to submit larger orders, the nursery sells tree seedlings by the hundreds and thousands.