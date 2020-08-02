Trees branch out into childhood memories

Several weeks ago, Debra Cloer, a member of our Morganton Writers Group, published an article for The News Herald in our “Burke County Notebook” column, reminding us of the beauty and value of trees.
This story plunged me into a memory from my preschool years of the smell of fresh-cut pine trees. My dad had sawed down the trees and sent them to a timber mill to be made into lumber for the house in which I would live with my mom, dad, brothers and sister. Dad had bought some acreage in the middle of a 10,000-acre forest, located above the town of Connelly Springs. The scent of the rosin exuding from the fallen pine trees tickled my sense of smell and left a lasting impression on me for the love of trees. The memory was stamped into my brain as my little brother and I climbed around on the framework of the house being built by our father and a friend of his.
After Dad finished building the house, we moved into it without running water or electricity. Our lives could easily be compared to Laura Ingalls Wilder's book, “Little House in the Big Woods.”
Dad and my older brothers removed more trees to make a mile-long right-of-way, before Duke Power was willing to put up power lines and bring electricity to us.
We carried water from a spring to the house until Dad constructed a reservoir with a pump at the spring and ran a quarter mile hose to the house, where we began to get running water. We kids were excited about the water running directly into our home and not having to walk down the steep path to the spring and carry buckets of water back up.
Even though we had never heard the term, “social distancing,” we were good at it. Our closest neighbor lived more than a mile away. Our school bus stop was also more than a mile away. We often left late and had to run as fast as we could to get there before the bus left us. Sometimes we would be about halfway when we heard the blaring of the bus horn. Mr. Felix Bounous was our bus driver and usually waited for us. However, we were sometimes left behind and had to walk into Connelly Springs where a kind lady, Mrs. Christine Coulter, took us to Rutherford College Elementary School.
I grew up loving trees and everything related to the outdoors. Playing with two of my brothers was always a hazardous venture. Once I went on a long hike with them in the snow and thought I would freeze to death before we reached home. Crawling up the hills in ice-crusted snow caused our ungloved hands to feel numb and frost-bitten.
Still, I climbed trees with them, swung from vines near the spring and participated in other risky activities. Once we were taking turns riding a mule, something we weren't supposed to do while our parents were at work, when my older brother decided to jump on behind me. Instead, he accidentally kicked the mule in the back side. The animal did not appreciate it, and let me know by bucking me off onto my face.
I continued to love the outdoors and study trees, wildflowers and birds. At ASU, I minored in science. Botany, my favorite class, was taught by a German professor, who took us all around Boone to identify and memorize the names of trees.
To this day, I have to buy a fresh-cut tree for Christmas. I have two reasons. One is to support our mountain tree farmers, and the other is for the fragrant smell which permeates throughout the house and brings back the long-ago childhood memories.
Delight Van Horn is a member of the Morganton Writers Group.
