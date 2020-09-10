Trend-setting daffodils ideal for gardens, bouquets

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from The News Herald, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Daffodils are having their day. Floral designers are opening our eyes to a world of gorgeous daffodils that extends far beyond the iconic yellow trumpets. These unexpected varieties include doubles, bi-colors and split cups, in colors such as creamy white, peach, pink, gold and orange.

Plant the bulbs in fall to see these beauties emerge in your spring garden. Then enjoy how they elevate all your spring bouquets.

A benefit of planting more unusual varieties is being able to stretch the daffodil season. Be sure to include some early bloomers such as miniature Tete-a-Tete. Another early bloomer is Barrett Browning. This heirloom variety’s orange-red cup has a yellow halo at the base, set off by bright white petals. Silver Smiles is a subtle beauty. A cluster of two or three little flowers tops each stem. Greenish-white petals surround a pale-yellow cup that fades to buff and then white.

Pink-cupped daffodils have been around for almost 100 years, yet are still relatively unusual. Grow them in filtered sunlight to accentuate the color. Blushing Lady has yellow petals and a flared, salmon-pink cup. Turn up the pink even more with Pink Pride. Another early-blooming variety, it features a ruffled cup that opens apricot and gradually turns coral pink.