NEWTON – The Corner Table is excited to bring a taste of country music history to downtown Newton by holding a Loretta Lynn and Patsy Cline benefit concert on Friday, Aug. 18 at 7 p.m. at the Green Room Community Theatre. The event will be a tribute to the legendary singer’s music and friendship.

Loretta Lynn will be impersonated by Trenna Barnes, a country-music lovin’ midwestern girl who has graced stages all over the world in 40 different countries. Trenna joined The Corner Table last year for their Johnny Cash and June Carter concert. Trenna has shared the stages with the likes of Charlie Daniels, Reba McEntire, Trace Adkins, Hank Williams Jr., and Huey Lewis to name a few.

Patsy Cline will be impersonated by Cori Cable Kidder, an Arkansas native and down-home southern gal. Kidder has performed all over the country and internationally with stars like Judy Norton, Don Most, and Tony Dow. Cori has been singing Patsy Cline tunes since 2009. Cori has played Patsy in eight productions of the musical “Always … Patsy Cline.”

Trenna and Cori have performed this tribute show together on multiple occasions all over the United States. Jonathan Birchfield, a Catawba County native, will be overseeing the band for the show.

Tickets for the show are $40. Tickets are available for purchase online by visiting www.thecornertable.org or by calling the box office at 828-464-6128 at the Green Room anytime Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Proceeds from this event will directly benefit the mission of The Corner Table. All funds received through this concert will be used to support our various feeding programs.

“We’re excited to bring a taste of the Grand Ole Opry back to Newton again this year,” said Kim Bolick, Fundraising Chair at The Corner Table. “This event will not only make a difference in the lives of the men, women, and children we serve each day, but it gives our community something different to enjoy!”

For more information on this event, please contact The Corner Table’s office at 828-464-0355.