Trio of actors comes together for 'Rock of Ages'

What do a nightclub owner, a busboy and a waitress have in common? In the jukebox musical “Rock of Ages,” they have a common cause, fighting off a pair of real estate developers who want to drive rock ’n’ roll off of Los Angeles’ Sunset Strip. The upcoming production at the Hickory Community Theatre, opening Friday, Jan. 20, features three talented, local actors in the roles.

Making his HCT debut as Drew Boley, the busboy and aspiring rock star, is Lucas DeVore, a self-professed lover of rock ’n’ roll. His previous stage roles include Emmett in “Legally Blonde,” for which he was nominated for a Metrolina Theatre Association award. DeVore works as technical director for the Huntersville United Methodist Church and is also the driving force behind LAD Space in Mooresville.

“The average rental venue in the Charlotte Metro area costs as much as $1,000 a day,” he said. “That is why we created LAD Space, offering affordable rentals, classes, projects and opportunities for all artists.”

Returning to the HCT stage is Lark Bodnar, who plays waitress and aspiring actress Sherrie Christian. She took her first bow at HCT as a Hunny Bee in “Winnie the Pooh Kids” in 2012. Their other theater roles include Malcolm in “MacBeth” in October at HCT and Jenna in “Be More Chill” for North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theatre in 2019.

“I feel like HCT is my second home,” she said. “I love the fun music in this show and how Sherrie keeps her hopes high even as she grows up.”

Bodnar studied biological sciences at N.C. State University.

Daniel Lung plays Lonny Barnett, co-owner of The Bourbon Room on the Sunset Strip and the show’s narrator. Although “Rock of Ages” is Lung’s HCT debut, it is not his first theater experience. His previous stage roles include Ty in “Sordid Lives” and Tin Man in “Christmas in Oz” at Newton Performing Arts Center and Riff Raff in “The Rocky Horror Show” with Old Colony Players. Thanks to a degree in dance education from East Carolina University, Lung also has worked as choreographer, most recently for the Old Colony Players production of “The Hunchback of Notre Dame.”

Performances of “Rock of Ages” are Jan. 20 through Feb. 4 in the Jeffers Theatre. Tickets are $16 for adults and $10 for youth and students. For tickets, visit hickorytheatre.org or call the box office at 828-328-2283.

The HCT’s 74th season is sponsored by Paramount Automotive, Sunbelt Xpress and Frye Regional Medical Center. HCT is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County. “Rock of Ages” is produced by Alex Lee Inc.