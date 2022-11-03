Trio of TA’s gains teacher licensure together

DREXEL — Three former teacher assistants at Drexel Elementary School now each have a classroom and students to call their own. Kimberly Hogan, Jessica Smith and Amy Smith recently received their teaching license after pursuing their dreams together.

One pathway to becoming a teacher is graduating from high school, getting a four-year education degree and landing a teaching job, but for many in the past couple years, that has not been the case. Burke County Public Schools has seen an increase in hiring people who have taken the non-traditional route to teaching, including those who are teacher assistants. In the 2018-19 school year, BCPS hired 12 non-traditional employees to become teachers. In the current 2022-23 school year, the district hired 25.

“I think we are seeing an increase due to a number of factors, including a desire for fulfillment, opportunity to serve the community and a passion for nurturing children in their development,” said Keith Recker, BCPS director of human resources.

Each teacher in this trio started their career in education in different ways.

“I have always loved working with children. I enjoyed my job as a TA, but I really wanted to be able to have my own classroom,” Hogan said. “And of course, after having my daughter I wanted to be able to afford to not have to work two jobs.”

Hogan was a Pre-K teacher for 2-year-olds at a local child care organization before she became a TA at North Liberty in 2013. She now teaches at Glen Alpine Elementary.

Jessica Smith has been in education since she graduated college. While working as a tutor after graduation, she saw her strengths. Smith has held positions as a Teacher Assistant and day care worker. To challenge herself and continue her career growth, she entered into a program that was specifically for teacher assistants who wanted to become a teacher. She now teaches at Drexel Elementary.

“I had notable people in my life that spoke to me and challenged me to take this step,” Smith said. “I never in a million years dreamed that I would work in the school that I grew up in, but I do and I did and I love it.”

Amy Smith, the third of the trio, started out as a substitute teacher in 2013 and started working at Drexel Elementary in 2015 as a developmental day Pre-K teacher assistant. She was inspired to become a teacher “by watching other amazing teachers and seeing the difference they are able to make in the lives of their students.”

Each member of the trio faced difficulties in the process of achieving the status of teacher, but each said that working through the struggles as a group was beyond measure.

“We all three were in the same place,” said Jessica. “We had kids, we were teacher assistants, we all had this drive and doubted ourselves and believed in ourselves too. We were a network for each other at school. We pushed each other through especially during the licensing exams.”

All three received encouragement and advice when going through the licensing process. In return, they wanted to offer up advice to others who may be thinking of taking the leap to become a teacher. According to the group, these four things helped them fulfill their goal of becoming a teacher:

“Just do it!”

Find yourself a support group at work

Find your confidence and determination

Write down your goals!

As first year teachers in the district, the three are now taking advantage of the various support and training opportunities BCPS offers. The opportunities include mentorships, coaching, professional development and networking opportunities.

“We are very proud of the hard work of these three teachers and those who have gone before them and those who will follow in their footsteps to become teachers,” said Superintendent Mike Swan. “Following the calling to become a teacher is a true honor and it is a pleasure watching dreams being created and pursued. Thank you to all of our teachers for your strength, commitment and desire to serve others.”