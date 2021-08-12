Triple Community Fire Department to mark anniversary with Saturday celebration

A local fire department is set to celebrate its 60th anniversary Saturday.

Triple Community Fire Department is inviting the community to come out to the station on Mountain View Drive from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. There will be inflatables for children, and visitors can buy tickets for a 50/50 raffle. Also on offer will be a $5 lunch that includes a hot dog, chips and a drink. T-shirts also will be for sale. Proceeds will go to the fireman’s fund.

An anniversary presentation will start at noon when the department will honor those with 20 years of service or more, along with firefighters who have passed away.

Founded in 1961, the department serves the communities of Bridgeport, Enon and Zion, said Triple Community Fire Capt. James Deal.

James “Squat” Farris, 89, was a charter member of the department.

He recalled the department’s early days, and told The News Herald about a chicken roast fundraiser that helped get things started. He said one of the department’s first vehicles was an oil tanker they converted into a water tanker.

It was about more than just fighting fires, though.

“It was just a family affair,” Farris said.

