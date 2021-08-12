Triple Community Fire Department to mark anniversary with Saturday celebration

A local fire department is set to celebrate its 60th anniversary Saturday.
Triple Community Fire Department is inviting the community to come out to the station on Mountain View Drive from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. There will be inflatables for children, and visitors can buy tickets for a 50/50 raffle. Also on offer will be a $5 lunch that includes a hot dog, chips and a drink. T-shirts also will be for sale. Proceeds will go to the fireman’s fund.
An anniversary presentation will start at noon when the department will honor those with 20 years of service or more, along with firefighters who have passed away.
Founded in 1961, the department serves the communities of Bridgeport, Enon and Zion, said Triple Community Fire Capt. James Deal.
James “Squat” Farris, 89, was a charter member of the department.
He recalled the department’s early days, and told The News Herald about a chicken roast fundraiser that helped get things started. He said one of the department’s first vehicles was an oil tanker they converted into a water tanker.
It was about more than just fighting fires, though.
“It was just a family affair,” Farris said.
Sitting at a table in the bay at the fire station, Farris recalled how firefighters and their families would gather at the station, their kids all playing with each other. Table tennis matches would often happen at the station, and the firefighters and their families enjoyed many suppers and dinners together.
A lot has changed in the fire service over the last 60 years, but that sense of family has not, Farris said.
Now, the department has a cap of 28 members. Paid staff work Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., but outside of those hours, all the staff members are volunteer, Deal said. They respond to about 900 to 1,000 calls per year, with an average response time of about 7.5 minutes.
The Triple Community Fire Department, like other departments around the county, has mutual aid agreements in place to help other departments and get help when it’s needed. That comes into play especially when calls come in at midday, with many firefighters at their full time jobs.
“We’re glad to help and provide that mutual aid,” Deal said. “The partnerships between these departments are super-important. If we didn’t have mutual aid, sometimes you couldn’t do the job we do.”
Deal said it’s the people at TCFD that make it great.
“We are an extremely diverse demographic,” Deal said. “We have white, black, male, female, different religious backgrounds. We’re a real diverse fire department, and we welcome everybody — even those that, traditionally, others wouldn’t give a shot.
“We welcome them in and give them a shot because everybody that wants to serve the community deserves a chance.”
Deal said that the department has some openings and anyone interested in becoming a member can stop by the department from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to get an application.
