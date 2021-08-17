Triple threat Tuesday: Tropical storms, earthquakes and potential tornadoes loom over Burke

Mother Nature seemed to be throwing everything but the kitchen sink at Burke County throughout Tuesday, with an earthquake, tropical storm remnants and a tornado warning all issued.
A tornado warning was in effect in Burke County from around 2:45 p.m. to 3:15 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
The NWS warning said a thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was detected 7 miles northeast of Morganton, near Gamewell, moving north at 30 mph.
No tornado damage had been reported around 3 p.m. Tuesday, said Mike Willis, emergency management director for Burke County.
The tornado warnings came in as the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred push through the area.
More than 4 inches of rain has fallen in the last three days in the county, and heavier bands of rain were expected to move into the area throughout Tuesday afternoon and evening, said Doug Outlaw, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg.
“People who live in low-lying areas, especially flood prone areas, need to be extremely careful for the possibility of rising waters and flooded creeks due to all that heavy rain coming up into that area,” Outlaw said. “Be ready to move to higher ground immediately if flooding occurs or if a flash flood warning’s issued.”
Even after the tornado warning expired, a watch remained in effect until 7 p.m., according to the NWS.
The threat for tornadoes wasn’t widespread, but they were possible for some areas. Outlaw said a tornado reportedly touched down in western Iredell County and moved into Alexander County around lunchtime Tuesday.
The good news was that the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred have weakened as the system moved inland from the Florida coast, Outlaw said. Still, with the ground saturated from four straight days of rain, it wouldn't take much for trees to topple into power lines.
All of this weather activity came hours after an earthquake rumbled across Morganton and Burke County around 9:20 a.m. Tuesday.
The 2.7 magnitude earthquake hit about 3 ½ north of Morganton, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It's depth was about 3 ½.
Willis told reporters Tuesday that no damage had been reported from the earthquake.
A map on the USGS website that logs where residents report feeling the quake showed it was felt by people in Lenoir, Hickory and as far away as Boone.
According to the USGS, the earthquake registered a 1.7 magnitude near Sparta, where a 5.1 magnitude earthquake caused damage a year ago. It also registered in multiple locations in Tennessee, including a 2.2 in the Knoxville, Tennessee, area, and a 2.1 near Cawood, Kentucky, the Associated Press reported.
Moderately damaging earthquakes hit the inland Carolinas every few decades, with smaller earthquakes once every year or two, the USGS said.
The skies were expect to clear up after Wednesday as the remnants of Fred left the area, with temperatures heating back up into the 80s, Outlaw said. Sunny skies are expected in the mornings to close out the week, with storms possible in the afternoons.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.