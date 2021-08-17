Triple threat Tuesday: Tropical storms, earthquakes and potential tornadoes loom over Burke

Even after the tornado warning expired, a watch remained in effect until 7 p.m., according to the NWS.

The threat for tornadoes wasn’t widespread, but they were possible for some areas. Outlaw said a tornado reportedly touched down in western Iredell County and moved into Alexander County around lunchtime Tuesday.

The good news was that the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred have weakened as the system moved inland from the Florida coast, Outlaw said. Still, with the ground saturated from four straight days of rain, it wouldn't take much for trees to topple into power lines.

All of this weather activity came hours after an earthquake rumbled across Morganton and Burke County around 9:20 a.m. Tuesday.

The 2.7 magnitude earthquake hit about 3 ½ north of Morganton, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It's depth was about 3 ½.

Willis told reporters Tuesday that no damage had been reported from the earthquake.

A map on the USGS website that logs where residents report feeling the quake showed it was felt by people in Lenoir, Hickory and as far away as Boone.