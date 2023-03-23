CONNELLY SPRINGS – A school bus driver was cited after troopers said she fell asleep behind the wheel of the bus before it crashed into a tree Thursday morning.

It was just after 6:30 a.m. when state troopers were dispatched to Johnson Bridge Road near Paige Street, according to a release from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers found a Burke County Public Schools bus had gone off the road to the right and hit a tree, the release said. Tooper C.M. Casey told The News Herald troopers learned the driver fell asleep, causing her to go off the road.

Cheryl Shuffler, the public information officer for BCPS, said there were five students on board along with the driver and a bus monitor. Only minor injuries were reported and no one was transported to a hospital, Shuffler said. The Highway Patrol said everyone was evaluated at the scene by EMS.

Shuffler said the bus serves students from East Burke Middle, East Burke High and Ray Childers Elementary schools.

The bus driver was cited for failure to maintain lane control, the Highway Patrol said. There were no signs of impairment.

George Hildebran Fire and Rescue responded to the scene along with NCSHP and Burke County EMS.

This is a developing story. More information will be published as it becomes available.