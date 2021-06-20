 Skip to main content
Tropical remnants could bring heavy rain to Burke
Weather

This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image, taken Friday at 11 a.m. and provided by NOAA, shows a tropical weather system in the Gulf of Mexico.

 NOAA via Associated Press

While uncertainties surround the forecast, remnants of tropical weather activity could bring heavy rain to Burke County and surrounding areas to start this week.

Remnants of Potential Tropical Storm 3, which was trending toward becoming Tropical Storm Claudette during the weekend, could set the tone for conditions through Tuesday.

“A tropical depression or its remnants is expected to track over or near the area late this weekend,” a hazardous weather outlook issued by the National Weather Service reads. “Forecast confidence is low regarding the eventual track and intensity of this system, and associated impacts for our area. Nevertheless, the potential exists for heavy rainfall and possibly localized flooding Sunday into early Monday.”

Dan Crawley, a weather forecaster for locally based Foothills Action Network, agreed that the track forecast confidence isn’t high, but the remnant low could track to the area’s south and east.

“I do think rain will fall across the county, but there will be a sharp gradient between 1-2 inches of rain and potentially zero,” he said.

On Monday, the NWS forecasts a 40% chance of rain showers, followed by a 50% chance of thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny and the high will be near 91. That night, there is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms with mostly cloudy conditions and a low around 66.

Tuesday’s outlook calls for a 70% chance of rain showers, with thunderstorms also likely after 2 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 86. And on Tuesday night, the NWS calls for a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., followed by a chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Conditions will be partly cloudy with a low around 60.

Following the record-setting Atlantic Hurricane Season of 2020, the 2021 season saw some activity before it officially began on June 1 when Tropical Storm Ana formed near Bermuda in mid-May. Tropical Storm Bill then formed this week well off the North Carolina coast before dissipating two days later.

For a complete forecast from the National Weather Service, visit weather.gov. To get more information from Foothills Action Network, go to foothillsweather.net.

Justin Epley is a staff writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.

