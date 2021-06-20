Tropical remnants could bring heavy rain to Burke

While uncertainties surround the forecast, remnants of tropical weather activity could bring heavy rain to Burke County and surrounding areas to start this week.

Remnants of Potential Tropical Storm 3, which was trending toward becoming Tropical Storm Claudette during the weekend, could set the tone for conditions through Tuesday.

“A tropical depression or its remnants is expected to track over or near the area late this weekend,” a hazardous weather outlook issued by the National Weather Service reads. “Forecast confidence is low regarding the eventual track and intensity of this system, and associated impacts for our area. Nevertheless, the potential exists for heavy rainfall and possibly localized flooding Sunday into early Monday.”

Dan Crawley, a weather forecaster for locally based Foothills Action Network, agreed that the track forecast confidence isn’t high, but the remnant low could track to the area’s south and east.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I do think rain will fall across the county, but there will be a sharp gradient between 1-2 inches of rain and potentially zero,” he said.