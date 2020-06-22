Truck flips on Interstate 40

Those traveling eastbound on Interstate 40 can expect delays after a multi-vehicle wreck left a truck overturned on the highway.
The wreck occurred between Exit 105 and Exit 106 shortly before 5 p.m. on Monday.
Eastbound traffic is being diverted around the wreck, but is moving slowly. Traffic also has slowed in the westbound lanes due to onlooker traffic. Those traveling in the area can expect delays and may want to find an alternate route.
More information on this developing story will be published as it becomes available.