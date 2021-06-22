 Skip to main content
Truck hauling propane overturns, shuts down Independence Boulevard
Propane truck overturns on Independence Boulevard

Independence Boulevard is shut down between Wamsutta Mill Road and N.C. 126 after a truck hauling propane overturned Tuesday afternoon.

 Photo courtesy Maj. Ryan Lander, Morganton Department of Public Safety

A truck hauling propane overturned Tuesday afternoon on Independence Boulevard, shutting a portion of the road down.

The crash, which happened around 12:30 p.m., is expected to have the road shut down for at least another two hours between Wamsutta Mill Road and N.C. 126, said Maj. Ryan Lander with the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

No injuries were reported from the crash, and no known propane leakage has been reported, Lander said.

Emergency responders are waiting on another truck to come offload the propane, he said.

More information will be published as it becomes available.

