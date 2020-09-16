Trump Road Rally 2.0 set for this weekend

With the 2020 United States presidential election now less than two months away, local supporters of incumbent Donald Trump again will convene to show their endorsement via road rally for the second time in under a month.
“Trump Road Rally 2.0,” again organized the Burke County Trump Victory group, will take place this Sunday at 3 p.m. and will have a longer 61-mile route through more counties this time.
A route map shows the road rally will begin at L.P. Frans Stadium, the home ballpark of the Hickory Crawdads that is located on the Burke County edge of the city, before crossing over into Caldwell County and going north through Caldwell County then into Alexander County and finishing up in Wilkes County at the U.S. Highway 412/Interstate 77 interchange.
The rally will go through Hickory and Bethlehem on N.C. Highway 127, Taylorsville on U.S. Highway 64 and N.C. Highway 16, and Wilkesboro on N.C. 16 and U.S. 421.
The rally will depart from L.P. Frans promptly at 3 p.m. after participants gather for a prayer to hear the signing of the Star-Spangled Banner, according to information from Burke County Trump Victory. Parking and lineup will begin at noon.
Restrooms and concessions will be open for participants, the information said. Local candidates also will be onsite to chat with the electorate. And the Caldwell County Republican Headquarters will have Trump merchandise for sale by cash or check.
Event coordinator Gina Bailey said the first road rally, which took place on Aug. 30 and traveled through Burke and Catawba counties, drew close to 600 vehicles and more than 1,200 supporters on the roadside. Last month’s rally also was preceded by a boat parade on nearby Lake James.
Those who can’t ride in the road rally this time are encouraged to greet the rally along the road with Trump gear and signs.
For more information, contact Walker at 828-368-1772 or Burke County Trump Victory Field Organizer Heather Ward by email at heather.ward@ncgop.org.
Justin Epley is a staff writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.
