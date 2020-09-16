Trump Road Rally 2.0 set for this weekend

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With the 2020 United States presidential election now less than two months away, local supporters of incumbent Donald Trump again will convene to show their endorsement via road rally for the second time in under a month.

“Trump Road Rally 2.0,” again organized the Burke County Trump Victory group, will take place this Sunday at 3 p.m. and will have a longer 61-mile route through more counties this time.

A route map shows the road rally will begin at L.P. Frans Stadium, the home ballpark of the Hickory Crawdads that is located on the Burke County edge of the city, before crossing over into Caldwell County and going north through Caldwell County then into Alexander County and finishing up in Wilkes County at the U.S. Highway 412/Interstate 77 interchange.

The rally will go through Hickory and Bethlehem on N.C. Highway 127, Taylorsville on U.S. Highway 64 and N.C. Highway 16, and Wilkesboro on N.C. 16 and U.S. 421.

The rally will depart from L.P. Frans promptly at 3 p.m. after participants gather for a prayer to hear the signing of the Star-Spangled Banner, according to information from Burke County Trump Victory. Parking and lineup will begin at noon.