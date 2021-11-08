Trustees announce fund recipients

Beatrice Cobb, former publisher of The News Herald, is still investing in her beloved community decades after her death.

The trustees of the Beatrice Cobb Trust are ready to award this year’s disbursements to recipients. The trust was set up in 1969 to fund 19 local organizations. It also designates a portion of the proceeds to be given to a few additional groups at the trustees’ discretion.

The trust will award a total of $424,375 to those organizations in 2021.

Trustees Scott Whisnant, Steve Gregory and Jack Weir are pleased to announce the following contributions from the trust this year:

Annual recipients

First United Methodist Church of Morganton: $64,240

UNC School of Journalism: $64,240

Junior Order Children’s Home $42,826

Christmas Cheer Fund: $21,413

UNC Health Blue Ridge – Morganton: $21,413

Greensboro College $21,413

City of Morganton: $21,413

UNC Greensboro: $21,413

Gaston Chapel AME Church: $12,848