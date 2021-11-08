Trustees announce fund recipients

Beatrice Cobb, former publisher of The News Herald, is still investing in her beloved community decades after her death.
The trustees of the Beatrice Cobb Trust are ready to award this year’s disbursements to recipients. The trust was set up in 1969 to fund 19 local organizations. It also designates a portion of the proceeds to be given to a few additional groups at the trustees’ discretion.
The trust will award a total of $424,375 to those organizations in 2021.
Trustees Scott Whisnant, Steve Gregory and Jack Weir are pleased to announce the following contributions from the trust this year:
Annual recipients
First United Methodist Church of Morganton: $64,240
UNC School of Journalism: $64,240
Junior Order Children’s Home $42,826
Christmas Cheer Fund: $21,413
UNC Health Blue Ridge – Morganton: $21,413
Greensboro College $21,413
City of Morganton: $21,413
UNC Greensboro: $21,413
Gaston Chapel AME Church: $12,848
Calvary Lutheran Church $12,848
First Baptist Church of Morganton: $12,848
First Presbyterian Church of Morganton: $12,848
Glasgow Presbyterian Church: $12,848
Grace Episcopal Church: $12,848
Crossnore School and Children’s Home: $12,848
Morganton Parks and Recreation Foundation: $12,848
Burke County Public Library: $12,848
Slades Chapel AME Church $12,848
Morganton Women’s Club: $9,218
Discretionary recipients
North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics: $2,000
Burke Arts Council: $1,000
Good Samaritan Clinic: $2,000
Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina: $1,102
Meeting Place Mission: $1,102
Amorem (formerly Burke Hospice and Palliative Care): $1,102
Trust designees may pick up their distribution checks from 1-3 p.m. on Nov. 15, at the Beatrice Cobb Trust office at 102 Collett St. in Morganton.
For more information, contact trustee Steve Gregory at 828-438-7083.