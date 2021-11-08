 Skip to main content
Trustees announce fund recipients
Beatrice Cobb Trust

Trustees announce fund recipients

  • Updated
Beatrice Cobb photo

Pictured is Beatrice Cobb, former publisher of The News Herald.

 News Herald file photo

Beatrice Cobb, former publisher of The News Herald, is still investing in her beloved community decades after her death.

The trustees of the Beatrice Cobb Trust are ready to award this year’s disbursements to recipients. The trust was set up in 1969 to fund 19 local organizations. It also designates a portion of the proceeds to be given to a few additional groups at the trustees’ discretion.

The trust will award a total of $424,375 to those organizations in 2021.

Trustees Scott Whisnant, Steve Gregory and Jack Weir are pleased to announce the following contributions from the trust this year:

Annual recipients

First United Methodist Church of Morganton: $64,240

UNC School of Journalism: $64,240

Junior Order Children’s Home $42,826

Christmas Cheer Fund: $21,413

UNC Health Blue Ridge – Morganton: $21,413

Greensboro College $21,413

City of Morganton: $21,413

UNC Greensboro: $21,413

Gaston Chapel AME Church: $12,848

Calvary Lutheran Church $12,848

First Baptist Church of Morganton: $12,848

First Presbyterian Church of Morganton: $12,848

Glasgow Presbyterian Church: $12,848

Grace Episcopal Church: $12,848

Crossnore School and Children’s Home: $12,848

Morganton Parks and Recreation Foundation: $12,848

Burke County Public Library: $12,848

Slades Chapel AME Church $12,848

Morganton Women’s Club: $9,218

Discretionary recipients

North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics: $2,000

Burke Arts Council: $1,000

Good Samaritan Clinic: $2,000

Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina: $1,102

Meeting Place Mission: $1,102

Amorem (formerly Burke Hospice and Palliative Care): $1,102

Trust designees may pick up their distribution checks from 1-3 p.m. on Nov. 15, at the Beatrice Cobb Trust office at 102 Collett St. in Morganton.

For more information, contact trustee Steve Gregory at 828-438-7083.

