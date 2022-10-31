Trustees announce fund recipients

Beatrice Cobb, former publisher of The News Herald, is still investing in her beloved community decades after her death.
The trustees of the Beatrice Cobb Trust are ready to award this year’s disbursements to recipients. The trust was set up in 1969 to fund 19 local organizations. It also designates a portion of the proceeds to be given to a few additional groups at the trustees’ discretion.
The trust will award a total of $455,449 to those organizations in 2022.
Trustees Scott Whisnant, Steve Gregory and Jack Weir are pleased to announce the following contributions from the trust this year:
Annual recipients:
- First United Methodist Church of Morganton: $69,184
- UNC School of Journalism: $69,184
- Junior Order Children’s Home $46,123
- Christmas Cheer Fund: $23,060
- UNC Health Blue Ridge – Morganton: $23,060
- Greensboro College $23,060
- City of Morganton: $23,060
- UNC Greensboro: $23,060
- Gaston Chapel AME Church: $13,837
- Calvary Lutheran Church $13,837
- First Baptist Church of Morganton: $13,837
- First Presbyterian Church of Morganton: $13,837
- Glasgow Presbyterian Church: $13,837
- Grace Episcopal Church: $13,837
- Crossnore School and Children’s Home: $13,837
- Morganton Parks and Recreation Foundation: $13,837
- Burke County Public Library: $13,837
- Slades Chapel AME Church $13,837
- Morganton Women’s Club: $8,333
People are also reading…
Discretionary recipients:
- North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics: $2,000
- Burke Arts Council: $1,000
- Good Samaritan Clinic: $2,000
- Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina: $1,000
- Christ United Methodist Church: $500
- Burke United Christian Ministries $1,000
- Options Inc.: $1,455
Trust designees may pick up their distribution checks from 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the Beatrice Cobb Trust office at 102 Collett St. in Morganton.
For more information, call trustee Steve Gregory at 828-438-7083.