Trustees announce fund recipients

Beatrice Cobb, former publisher of The News Herald, is still investing in her beloved community decades after her death.

The trustees of the Beatrice Cobb Trust are ready to award this year’s disbursements to recipients. The trust was set up in 1969 to fund 19 local organizations. It also designates a portion of the proceeds to be given to a few additional groups at the trustees’ discretion.

The trust will award a total of $455,449 to those organizations in 2022.

Trustees Scott Whisnant, Steve Gregory and Jack Weir are pleased to announce the following contributions from the trust this year:

Annual recipients:

First United Methodist Church of Morganton: $69,184

UNC School of Journalism: $69,184

Junior Order Children’s Home $46,123

Christmas Cheer Fund: $23,060

UNC Health Blue Ridge – Morganton: $23,060

Greensboro College $23,060

City of Morganton: $23,060

UNC Greensboro: $23,060

Gaston Chapel AME Church: $13,837

Calvary Lutheran Church $13,837

First Baptist Church of Morganton: $13,837

First Presbyterian Church of Morganton: $13,837

Glasgow Presbyterian Church: $13,837

Grace Episcopal Church: $13,837

Crossnore School and Children’s Home: $13,837

Morganton Parks and Recreation Foundation: $13,837

Burke County Public Library: $13,837

Slades Chapel AME Church $13,837

Morganton Women’s Club: $8,333

Discretionary recipients:

North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics: $2,000

Burke Arts Council: $1,000

Good Samaritan Clinic: $2,000

Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina: $1,000

Christ United Methodist Church: $500

Burke United Christian Ministries $1,000

Options Inc.: $1,455

Trust designees may pick up their distribution checks from 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the Beatrice Cobb Trust office at 102 Collett St. in Morganton.

For more information, call trustee Steve Gregory at 828-438-7083.