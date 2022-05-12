Tuatha Dea ready to rock downtown Morganton

On Friday, May 13, the 2022 TGIF Concert Series will welcome Tuatha Dea to Downtown Morganton, contributing to the theatrical mood of “The Last of the Mohicans” 30th anniversary and reunion event May 14, which will be hosted by the Burke County Tourism Development Authority and sponsored by Lake James Real Estate.

Tuatha Dea is a progressive Americana bad with an Appalachian/Celtic vibe. Tuatha Dea tours and performs nationally and internationally, is celebrated for their uniqueness, energy and connection to their fans. Their rhythmic groove and interaction naturally inspires audience participation, which has become a staple of their performances. From the beginning, the band has embraced its Celtic heritage and meshed the traditional music of Scotland and Ireland with their own bold blend of mainstream rock, mountain drumming and Appalachian blues to produce a truly unique sound that has a universal appeal.

Dubbed “The Eclectic Steam-Punk Partridge Family in Kilts and Corsets” and “The Appalachian Fae,” this band is real family. In 2014, the band released their fourth CD which is associated with the novels of recognized published sci-fi fantasy author for Tor Publishing, Alex Bledsoe. In fact, the band appears as characters in his third book in the series “Long Black Curl.”

Their rhythmic groove craves audience participation, so join the Morganton Main Street Department on the old courthouse square to cheer for and dance with this eclectic family of musicians.

Food vendors will open at 6 p.m. and the concert will begin at 7 p.m.