Two familiar faces rise through the ranks at Burke County EMS

Two familiar faces at Burke County EMS now lead the agency.
Nicole Hudson started in her new position as major of Burke County EMS on Saturday. She most recently served as a lieutenant/assistant shift supervisor with the agency, according to information from the county.
In her new position as major/operations/training officer, Hudson will be responsible for EMS operations management as well as designing, administering and conducting a state-certified training program for emergency medical services, said a release from the county.
Hudson was promoted to the position after Jason Black was promoted from major to EMS director. Black took over as interim EMS director in October after its previous director, Greg Curry, left.
Black, who grew up in Burke County, was chosen as director of the department March 8.
He started out with the department in 1999 as a part-time emergency medical technician. In 2002, he joined the department full time as a paramedic, eventually rising to the rank of sergeant, lieutenant and major. He served as major for 8½ years before becoming director.
Before joining EMS, Black previously served as chief of Brendletown Fire & Rescue.
Hudson will report directly to Black. Hudson joined Burke County in September 2011 as an EMT, rising through the ranks to paramedic then to paramedic/sergeant to sergeant/trainer. She then rose to paramedic/lieutenant/assistant shift supervisor and now to EMS major, according to information from the county.
Black said Hudson was chosen as major after he and Assistant County Manager Margaret Pierce narrowed down the choices to three candidates.
He said they thought Hudson’s administration and her specialty in training and education put her over the top.
Hudson, who moved to Burke County from McDowell County when she was 15 years old, received her initial paramedic training at Catawba Valley Community College.
She had always worked in health care, and after the economic crisis of 2008, she went back to school and decided she wanted to have a direct hand in patient care during an emergency. That led her to decide to be a paramedic, Hudson said.
Hudson brings to her new role prior experience as paramedic program director at Western Piedmont Community College, a Bachelor of Science degree in emergency medical care/health care management from Western Carolina University in Cullowhee and a master’s degree in business administration from Western Governors’ University in Salt Lake City, according to information from Burke County.
Black also has risen through the ranks. From EMT, Hudson became a paramedic then was promoted to paramedic/sergeant and then to sergeant/trainer and then to paramedic/lieutenant/assistant shift supervisor and now to the position of EMS major, according to information from the county.
Hudson said she wants to increase the department’s visibility in the community, saying people only see its members on their worse day. But she wants the community to know they care about them and the department is a high-achieving and talented one with highly qualified paramedics and EMTs.
Hudson said she wants the department to continue to focus on training to provide the best care possible for the community.
Black said he also wants to concentrate on community awareness with high training standards and professionalism. And he also wants the department to be recognized as one of he better EMS agencies in North Carolina.
He also has a goal of re-establishing the department’s relationships with local fire and rescue agencies and other health care providers with a sole focus on providing the best care possible.
“Fire departments and first responders are vital to what we do,” Black said. “I’m excited about what the future holds for Burke County EMS. We have a strong tradition of excellence but we also have a bright future.”