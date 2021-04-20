Two familiar faces rise through the ranks at Burke County EMS

Two familiar faces at Burke County EMS now lead the agency.

Nicole Hudson started in her new position as major of Burke County EMS on Saturday. She most recently served as a lieutenant/assistant shift supervisor with the agency, according to information from the county.

In her new position as major/operations/training officer, Hudson will be responsible for EMS operations management as well as designing, administering and conducting a state-certified training program for emergency medical services, said a release from the county.

Hudson was promoted to the position after Jason Black was promoted from major to EMS director. Black took over as interim EMS director in October after its previous director, Greg Curry, left.

Black, who grew up in Burke County, was chosen as director of the department March 8.

He started out with the department in 1999 as a part-time emergency medical technician. In 2002, he joined the department full time as a paramedic, eventually rising to the rank of sergeant, lieutenant and major. He served as major for 8½ years before becoming director.

Before joining EMS, Black previously served as chief of Brendletown Fire & Rescue.