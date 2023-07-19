Voters in Drexel will have to choose between some well-known faces for mayor in November.
Rick Cline, who currently sits on the Drexel Board of Aldermen, filed Wednesday to run for town mayor, according to information from the Burke County Board of Elections. He will face off against current Mayor Dennis Anthony, who filed for election last week. Anthony was appointed to fill the unexpired term of former mayor Danny Ritchie, who stepped down from the post in March 2022.
Also on Wednesday, Kendra Edwards filed to run for a seat on the Rhodhiss Town Council, the elections board said.
Those who have previously filed for Burke County races are:
City of Morganton
Mayor — Ronnie Thompson (incumbent)
City Council District No. 1 seat — Butch McSwain (incumbent)
City Council District No. 2 seat — Chris Jernigan (incumbent)
Town of Valdese
Council Ward 1 seat (Un-expired term) — Tim Barus (appointed in December to seat left vacant), Glenn Harvey
Council Ward 4 seat — Frances Hildebran (incumbent), Gary Ogle
Council Ward 5 seat — Tim Skidmore (appointed in October to seat left vacant), Heather Ward
Town of Drexel
Mayor — Dennis Anthony (incumbent, appointed)
Drexel Board of Aldermen — Terry B. Yount (incumbent), Lora Melott, Scott Coe (unexpired term), Robert Reed and Chelsea Suttles
Town of Glen Alpine
Board of Aldermen — Reid Scott and Angela Marlowe
Town of Connelly Springs
Board of Aldermen — Ramona Duncan (incumbent) and Deborah Pelick
Candidate filing ends at noon Friday, July 21, for the city of Morganton and towns of Valdese, Drexel, Glen Alpine and Connelly Springs.
The towns that have seats up for grabs are:
City of Morganton
Filing fee is $25
Mayor — Incumbent is Ronnie Thompson
District 1 council seat — Incumbent is Butch McSwain
District 2 council seat — Incumbent is Chris Jernigan
Valdese
Filing fee is $10
Ward 1 council seat — Unexpired term, with two years remaining. Incumbent is Tim Barus
Ward 4 council seat — Incumbent is Frances Hildebran
Ward 5 council seat — Incumbent is Tim Skidmore
Drexel
Filing fee for mayor is $10. Filing fee for aldermen is $5
Mayor — Incumbent is Dennis Anthony
Aldermen — Incumbents are Rick Cline, Terry Yount and Michael Scott Coe, who was appointed to Dennis Anthony’s unexpired term.
Town of Glen Alpine
Filing fee is $5
Aldermen — Incumbents are Tommy “Fluff” Helms and Rodney Cox
Connelly Springs
Filing fee is $5
Incumbents are Steve Smart, Ramona Duncan and Kim Sigmon
For more information about seats up for election or filing, call the Burke County Board of Elections at 828-764-9010.