Two new scholarship funds established

The Community Foundation of Burke County is pleased to announce the establishment of two scholarship funds by the Norvell Family Fund: the Paul J. Koehnke Fine Arts Scholarship and the Libby Enos Norvell Educational Scholarship.
The Norvell Family Fund was established in July 2019 by Barbara C. and Jerry T. Norvell to serve broad charitable purposes.
The Paul J. Koehnke Fine Arts Scholarship honors Dr. Paul J. Koehnke, former dean at Central Piedmont Community College in Charlotte. This scholarship honors Koehnke for his 31 years of service to students, faculty and staff in higher education administration. The scholarship is open to any Northwest School of the Arts graduating senior or current Central Piedmont Community College student pursuing an Associate in Fine Arts, specifically in the disciplines of music, visual arts, dance or theater.
The Libby Enos Norvell Educational Scholarship honors and celebrates Enos’ retirement from Burke County Public Schools. She worked with students who have special needs in all age brackets for 30 years and has a passion for providing equal opportunities for all students so they can reach their optimal potential. Thus, the scholarship is available to high school seniors in the Burke County High Schools or any seniors in Burke County. A preference will be given to a student who receives services from the Department of Exceptional Children.
To learn more about the scholarships, visit cfburkecounty.org and click on “Scholarships,” or contact Nancy Taylor, executive director of CFBC, at 828-437-7105 or nwtaylor@cfburkecounty.org.
