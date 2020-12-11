Two new scholarship funds established

The Community Foundation of Burke County is pleased to announce the establishment of two scholarship funds by the Norvell Family Fund: the Paul J. Koehnke Fine Arts Scholarship and the Libby Enos Norvell Educational Scholarship.

The Norvell Family Fund was established in July 2019 by Barbara C. and Jerry T. Norvell to serve broad charitable purposes.

The Paul J. Koehnke Fine Arts Scholarship honors Dr. Paul J. Koehnke, former dean at Central Piedmont Community College in Charlotte. This scholarship honors Koehnke for his 31 years of service to students, faculty and staff in higher education administration. The scholarship is open to any Northwest School of the Arts graduating senior or current Central Piedmont Community College student pursuing an Associate in Fine Arts, specifically in the disciplines of music, visual arts, dance or theater.