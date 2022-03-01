Two school board work sessions scheduled for this week

The Burke County Board of Education has scheduled two work sessions for this week. Both meetings are work sessions and no action is scheduled to be taken. The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Burke County Board of Education will be Monday, March 14.

The board will meet at today at 4 p.m. for a special called work session to complete required ethics training, including reviewing statutory requirements for new board members. According to Cheryl Shuffler, Burke County Public Schools public information officer, the ethics training is the only agenda item for Tuesday's meeting.

On Thursday, March 3, the board will hold its regularly scheduled work session, which previously had been scheduled for Monday, March 7. The work session will take place at 6 p.m. in the Olive Hill Room.

During Thursday's meeting, the board will hear a variety of reports and updates from the Chartwells quarterly report to personnel reports and an update on the budget resolution. The board will also hear a report on the effects of inflation on the district's food and supply costs and an update on counseling and mental health services in BCPS.