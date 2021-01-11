Two trees to be replaced on Courthouse Square

Two trees will be removed from the Courthouse Square this week and replaced with new trees in the same locations.

One tree will be removed at East Union and South Sterling streets, and the other from the South Green Street side of the Courthouse Square, across from Marquee Cinemas.

Both trees were inspected by an arborist before the city decided to remove them. Both are at the end of their life, and pose a hazard if they are not replaced. The trees that will replace them in the same location will be as large as possible.

“Replacing these trees now will ensure that generations to come can enjoy the scenery we created during this renovation to the Courthouse Square,” said Sharon Jablonski, Department of Cultural and Creative Development director. “We understand needing to remove trees is not ideal, but it must be done, and we are glad to be able to replace them so the center of our city will continue to be amplified by natural beauty in the years to come.”