Two veterans, not one, rescued woman from Tuesday fire

It was actually two veterans who saved a woman from a Tuesday afternoon fire, pulling her out of her burning home while oxygen tanks exploded around them.

Thomas Frank, an Army veteran who served in the 82nd Airborne Division, was getting ready to go to a doctor’s appointment when he saw smoke and heard his neighbor screaming for help from inside her home on John Berry Road in Valdese.

He ran to grab his phone and call 911 before running to the home. The woman, who isn’t able to walk, had managed to make her way from the back bedroom where the fire started to just inside the front door when he reached her.

Frank said he reached into the home, grabbed her and pulled her out onto the porch. While he was working to get her away from the fire, Donnie Smart came around the corner of the house, rake from his own yard chores still in hand.

“I was in my flip flops, so it was kind of difficult,” Frank said, gesturing to scrapes on his legs from the heavy brush he had to get through to get to the woman. “That’s the scrapes from the briars right there because I was running through there to grab her, pick her up and pull her out.”