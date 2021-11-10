Two veterans, not one, rescued woman from Tuesday fire

It was actually two veterans who saved a woman from a Tuesday afternoon fire, pulling her out of her burning home while oxygen tanks exploded around them.
Thomas Frank, an Army veteran who served in the 82nd Airborne Division, was getting ready to go to a doctor’s appointment when he saw smoke and heard his neighbor screaming for help from inside her home on John Berry Road in Valdese.
He ran to grab his phone and call 911 before running to the home. The woman, who isn’t able to walk, had managed to make her way from the back bedroom where the fire started to just inside the front door when he reached her.
Frank said he reached into the home, grabbed her and pulled her out onto the porch. While he was working to get her away from the fire, Donnie Smart came around the corner of the house, rake from his own yard chores still in hand.
“I was in my flip flops, so it was kind of difficult,” Frank said, gesturing to scrapes on his legs from the heavy brush he had to get through to get to the woman. “That’s the scrapes from the briars right there because I was running through there to grab her, pick her up and pull her out.”
Once Frank and Smart, a Marine veteran, got the woman sitting down in a chair in the yard, Frank said Smart went to flag down firefighters who were responding to the fire.
“Those firefighters that were here, that went in there when the explosions were going? I mean, those are the real heroes,” Frank said. “I tell you what, that rocked my world. I had a couple pictures on the wall in my house fell off, broke the frames. Yeah, that was scary.”
His actions don’t make him a hero, he said.
“I done what anyone else would’ve done,” Frank said. “I just happened to be at the right place at the right time.”
If he didn’t intervene, Frank said he wouldn’t have been able to live with himself.
“If anybody has a tiny bit of compassion in their life, they would’ve done the same thing,” Frank said. “That’s all it takes … If I didn’t do anything? I wouldn’t be able to wake up in the morning.”
It was initially believed that the woman’s grandson had been in the house and helped her reach the door before Smart helped them out of the house.
“The firefighters and officers of Triple Community Fire Department would like to the extend a heartwarming thank you to Thomas Frank and Donnie Smart who assisted in rescuing the lady from 4880 John Berry Road,” said TCFD Lt. Kelly Michaels, who was the first firefighter on the scene. “Your commitment to community service is profound and you should be heralded for your efforts.”
Frank said he spoke to the woman’s son Wednesday morning and she was still in the hospital, but she was doing okay.
The cause of the fire still is under investigation, said Burke County Fire Inspector Matthew Chapman. Drexel, Valdese and Lovelady fire departments all responded to the scene along with Triple Community Fire Department, Burke County EMS, Burke REACT and the Burke County Fire Marshal’s Office.
