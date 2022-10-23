Ukrainian family starts new life in Burke County

Eugene Bobrovskyy hesitates to think of the moment he first thought of leaving his country as prophetic, but he also doesn’t know what else to call it.

“You know how you get that feeling, where you feel something is wrong,” Bobrovskyy said. “I spoke to my wife and told her that, ‘you know what? We should leave this country. I don’t know why, but I can’t feel like I’m home here.’”

This was in 2013, long before the Russian invasion earlier this year and even before Vladimir Putin’s forces took Crimea and began occupying portions of Eastern Ukraine in 2014.

Bobrovskyy believes it was God preparing him to resettle in the U.S. when he and his brother, Dima, would have to flee their homes during the early day’s of this year’s Russian invasion. While this moment may have led him to the U.S., it was a chance meeting with Morganton youth pastor Eddy Bunton at a refugee camp in Moldova that would finally land the two families in Burke County more than six months after escaping their war-torn homeland.

By all rights, Bobrovskyy should have had few reasons to feel out of place in Ukraine. Born and raised there, he lived in Odessa with his wife Ana and his two children while working with Dima in a successful construction business. He even built his own house there in 2008.

However, by 2014, the Ukrainian government was trying to force him back into military service. Bobrovskyy had been trained as an officer years earlier, but now, he said military service conflicted with his religious beliefs as a Baptist.

“As believers, we’re not supposed to take up guns and shoot other people,” he said.

So, Bobrovskyy contacted World Relief, a Christian nonprofit organization that helps move people from former Soviet Union countries to the United States. It would take six more years and numerous delays before he was finally ready to leave the country in early 2020, but then COVID shut everything down.

After two more years or waiting, the Bobrovskyy’s new departure date was set for March 8, 2022.

“And then 24 February happened, and everything was cancelled again,” Bobrovskyy said.

Almost immediately, his hometown of Odessa began taking shelling from Russian forces.

“When you hear this for the first time, you’re not paying to much attention to this,” he said. “But then you can see the destruction and you come to realize that this is real and then you see tanks and soldiers driving on the same road you are driving your car.”

Bobrovskyy said it was a shock to him because, in 42 years, he had never seen any kind of military action before.

By day three, the brothers knew it was time to leave. That morning, Eugene, Dima, their brother-in-law and all three families loaded as much as they could fit in their cars and left everything else behind.

When they reached the Moldovan border, Ukrainian customs officers stopped the three men. Even though they had already been approved to leave the country, the officers cited President Zelensky’s order forcing all men aged 18 to 60 to stay and fight. The three men sent their families and spent the night in Bobrovskyy’s car.

The next morning, they found a border crossing where they could bypass Ukrainian border patrols and speak directly to Moldovan officers.

“We heard from the Moldovan officers, ‘you have a couple of hours to go,’” Bobrovsky said. “But the line of cars was four or five miles long.”

He knew they would never make it in time so the three men abandoned their vehicle and crossed on foot, finally joining up with their families later that morning.

The three families were finally safe in Moldova, but they were far from comfortable. Before arriving at Baltata Camp, where they would spend nearly two months, they stayed in small a house with around 20 other people.

“I slept on the floor or used a chair,” Bobrovskyy said. “It was too many people.”

Camp Baltata was not much better with 300 people crammed into six nearly finished buildings and the horrors of war still close by. But at least there, everyone had a bed.

“Staying at the refugee camps, you could hear bombs every night,” Bobrovskyy said. “We were really close to the border.”

Despite the cruelty of the war he had left behind, though, he got a front-row view of the kindness humanity is capable of in Moldova.

“There were so many people from different countries, they just came to Moldova to help ,” he said. “Everything was free. I was really impressed and shocked by how people were treating each other.”

Bunton, traveling with a team from Burkemont Baptist and Salem United Methodist churches in Morganton, was one of these volunteers. Bobrovskyy and his wife Ana worked for Bunton’s group as interpreters during their time at the camp.

“It was an immediate family connection,” said Bunton. “We were all impressed with their genuine spirit and the positive attitude they had, despite the hardships they had been through.”

The Bobrovskyy families finally made it to Sacramento in June and as soon as their paperwork was processed and they were allowed to leave the state, Eugene contacted Bunton about visiting North Carolina. During the visit, everything seemed to fall into place for he and Dima once again.

“During these six days, we did more than we did in three months in California,” Bobrovskyy said. “We found a job, we found a place for living. So, we went back to Sacramento, and the next day I booked a ticket.”

Bunton said helping the the Brobovskyy families resettle in Morganton has been a team effort that has included members of his church and Salem United Methodist as well as Hudson First Baptist, Grace Baptist in Morganton and Dan Chiz, owner of Telco Connect.

Now that his six-month journey has finally come to an end, Bobrovskyy has found a new appreciation for the ordinary things he once took for granted.

“Getting up early in the morning, going to work, my wife goes to the grocery store and drives the kids to school,” he said. “That’s a regular life. It’s kind of routine. It is really hard when you are not able to do these things because of the war.”

He said his ordeal has also taught him the value of patience and strengthened his faith that everything happens for a reason.

“God really knows the best time and the best place,” Bobrovskyy said. “I probably wouldn’t be able to come to North Carolina if we didn’t face all these things that happened to our family … God really provided this way and the only thing we should do is just wait, that’s the hardest thing.”

He said while he worries a little bit for the safety of those he left behind in his homeland, he worries more even for the hearts of his people.

“My concern right now is more about the Ukranian’s hearts,” Bobrovskyy said. “I understand that a lot of Ukrainians lost their relatives, their children, their houses. Some of them, the only thing they have right now is their revenge. I’m really afraid they will live with this idea for the rest of their lives.”