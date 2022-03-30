UNC Health Blue Ridge changes visitation policy

With COVID-19 on the decline, UNC Health Blue Ridge announced Wednesday that it has updated its visitation policy.

A release from the health care system said the new visitation policy starts Monday, with the hospital allowing two visitors per patient, and the Family Center allowing three visitors 18 years old and older for maternity patients. Visiting hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

But the hospital will maintain much of its COVID-19 its mask policy.

The health care system said visitors must:

Wear a mask covering the nose and mouth (except when eating in select areas).

Have a health screening with a temperature check when entering the building.

Be at least 18 years old.

Be in good health (free from respiratory illness, fever, cough and the like).

Stay in the patient's room to visit. The waiting room remains closed.

Follow social distancing and safety guidance. This includes wearing masks, staying 6 feet from others and hand washing.

“Visitors not following these guidelines will be asked to leave to keep our patients and staff safe,” the health care system said in a release.

It said only one visitor will be allowed with patients who tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 10 days.

UNC Health Blue Ridge is asking all visitors to use the main entrance on the Morganton campus. The lower entrance from the parking deck remains closed to visitors.

UNC Health Blue Ridge reported having six COVID-19 patients — three unvaccinated — in its hospital Wednesday, with two of them — both unvaccinated — in the intensive care unit. It also reported four patients in its virtual hospital.

The omicron and delta variants have been the most dominant in North Carolina until the end of last year. Then the omicron BA.1 variant became dominant and remains so, but the omicron BA.2 variant has been on the rise in the last month, data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says.

Of the new cases reported in the state, 4% of them were the BA.2 variant during the week ending March 5, rising to 19% of new cases during the week ending March 12. That number dropped to 17% of new cases during the week ending March 19, the department's data says.

The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard is updated on Tuesdays and Fridays. As of Tuesday, 18 new cases were reported since Friday for a total of 25,292 cases, up from a total of 25,274 cases on Friday.

The dashboard showed 123 active cases Tuesday. The county has reported 346 deaths so far due to the virus.

UNC Health Blue Ridge's visitation policy might change based on an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, the hospital said in the release. People should check the its Facebook page for updates.

The Burke County Health Department is conducting COVID-19 testing from 8-11 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8-11 a.m. Friday, and as need in the afternoon, the department said.

The health department, at 700 E. Parker Road, Morganton, offers COVID-19 vaccines from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fridays by appointment. The department offers Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

For general questions about COVID-19, call the department’s public information line at 828-764-9150 or visit the COVID-19 webpage at burkenc.org/COVID-19.