Helping to reduce the incidence of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) is the goal of providing swaddling kits for mothers at UNC Health Blue Ridge.

The kits will be purchased through a grant for $5,750 from The Rotary Club of Morganton. The grant program is funded by the Ohana Mud Run, which will be held on August 12. Ohana funds are earmarked for activities, experiences, or equipment that impact children and families.

“We are excited to assist the community in service projects which will affect so many children and families in Burke County,” said Kathy Smith, Rotary Club of Morganton President.

“We applied for the grant to help our Family Center develop a safety kit that will be provided upon discharge to all of our moms,” said Traci Riebel, Executive Director of the Blue Ridge HealthCare Foundation, which applied for the grant on behalf of the hospital. “The kit provides a wearable blanket versus a loose blanket in the crib which has shown to be safer for sleeping babies.”

Between 800 and 1,000 babies are born each year at UNC Health Blue Ridge and this grant will help purchase about half the amount needed for everyone to get a kit. The hospital’s maternity navigator, Francia Mendez, BSN, RNC-OB, C-EFM, will educate mothers on the use of the swaddle.

Seven days after moms have gone home, Mendez will call the mother to check in, assess her physical and mental status, and see if she has needs or questions. During this call, the navigator will ask if the swaddle kit has been beneficial and it has changed their infant’s sleep practice.

The Blue Ridge HealthCare Foundation is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that provides funding for hospital-based projects, programs, and patient needs through UNC Health Blue Ridge. A variety of its supported causes include mammography services for women in need, assisting patients with medical equipment and medication purchases, supporting UNC Health Blue Ridge's teammate emergency fund, and supporting innovative department projects that enhance patient care.