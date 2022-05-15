UNC Health Blue Ridge to host groundbreaking ceremony for new $38.3M cancer center

VALDESE—UNC Health Blue Ridge is embarking on a period of growth and expansion program called Project Forward: Your Hospital, Your Future. On the Valdese campus to the left of the hospital, Project Forward calls for a new $38.3 million cancer center as part of a 34,272-square-foot addition and renovation plan.

A groundbreaking ceremony on the center is set for 11 a.m. Wednesday.

The new cancer center will include an infusion therapy and treatment area; medical and radiation oncology exam, consultation and treatment rooms; and two new linear accelerators. There will be dedicated space for education, support and group therapy.

Visitors and patients to the Valdese campus are asked to use caution and follow signs as some departments have had to temporarily move.

Brasfield & Gorrie, one of the nation’s largest privately held construction firms, is the general contractor for the project.

“Brasfield & Gorrie works every day to build strong communities, and it’s an honor to do so through our work with UNC Health Blue Ridge. Cancer has affected nearly everyone in some way, and the new cancer center will be a state-of-the-art tool in the fight against this terrible disease,” said Brasfield & Gorrie Regional Vice President and Division Manager Michael Byrd.

Also part of the construction project is the health care design firm DLR Group and the engineering and surveying firm McKim & Creed.

A second groundbreaking later this summer will take place on the Morganton campus where a six-story tower will be built on the right-hand side of the hospital. Brasfield & Gorrie will also be the general contractor for this project. The 220,560-square-foot addition will include a new emergency department, intensive care, progressive care unit and rooftop helipad. Three of the floors will be built but remain empty for future expansion.

“Since the summer of 2020, we have been working on an aggressive and forward-thinking Master Facility Plan,” said Kathy Bailey, president and CEO of UNC Health Blue Ridge. “COVID may have put the actual implementation on hold then, but we are moving forward today with plans that will affect your future and the hospital system’s future.”

Over the next two years, UNC Health Blue Ridge will invest $156 million into these construction projects. Construction in Valdese is expected to wrap up in August 2023.

