Undeclared allergens prompt meat product recalls

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. M1515A” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were distributed for food service use in California, Idaho, Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Oregon, Texas, Virginia and Washington.

The problem was discovered when the establishment determined that allergen-containing ingredients may have co-mingled with the recalled products that do not normally contain the identified allergens.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider.

The U.S. Food and Safety Inspection Service is concerned that some product may be in food service freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.

For more information about the recall, contact the King's Command Foods Customer and Consumer Hotline at 800-829-2838.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or visit usda.gov.