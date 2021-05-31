Undeclared allergens prompt meat product recalls

WASHINGTON, D.C. – King’s Command Foods, of Kent, Washington, is recalling approximately 20,000 pounds of fully cooked, non-shelf-stable meat and poultry meatballs and pork patties due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.
The product contains egg, milk, and/or wheat, known allergens, which is not declared on the product label
The following products, produced Jan. 8 and 15 and March 3, are subject to recall:
- 10-pound bulk-packed cases containing “3.75 ounces of rib-shaped pork patties with BBQ sauce,” with code “2549616/72314” and “Use by 3/2/2022,” that contain undeclared wheat, which is not represented on the label
- 15-pound bulk-packed cases containing “3.0 ounces of rib-shaped pork patties with BBQ sauce,” with code “72314” and “Use by 3/2/2022,” that contain undeclared wheat, which is not represented on the label
- 15-pound bulk-packed cases containing “0.50 ounces of Swedish meatballs,” with code “72148” and “Use by 1/7/2022,” containing undeclared egg, which is not represented on the label
- 14-pound bulk-packed cases containing “0.50 ounces of Swedish meatballs with sauce,” with code “72147” and “Use by 1/7/2022,” containing undeclared egg, which is not represented on the label
- 10-pound bulk-packed cases containing “0.5 ounces of chicken and beef meatballs,” with code “72180” and “Use by 1/7/2022,” containing undeclared milk, which is not represented on the label.
- 10-pound bulk-packed cases containing “0.50 ounces of meatballs,” with code “01380” displayed beneath the barcode and “Use by 1/14/2022,” containing undeclared egg and milk, which is not represented on the label
- 10-pound bulk-packed cases containing “0.5 ounces of home-style meatballs,” with code “00133” and “Use by 1/7/2022,” containing undeclared milk, which is not represented on the label
- 20-pound bulk-packed cases containing “0.5 ounces of Italian-style meatballs,” with code “72182” and “Use by 3/2/2022,” containing undeclared egg, which is not represented on the label
The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. M1515A” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were distributed for food service use in California, Idaho, Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Oregon, Texas, Virginia and Washington.
The problem was discovered when the establishment determined that allergen-containing ingredients may have co-mingled with the recalled products that do not normally contain the identified allergens.
There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider.
The U.S. Food and Safety Inspection Service is concerned that some product may be in food service freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.
FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.
For more information about the recall, contact the King's Command Foods Customer and Consumer Hotline at 800-829-2838.
Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or visit usda.gov.