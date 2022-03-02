Understanding fertilizer applications

Nitrogen is the most frequently applied nutrient in non-legume cropping systems. It must be added each year, with multiple applications of nitrogen needed in some cropping systems. For example, in hay systems, nitrogen fertilizer can be added after each harvest during the growing system. Multiple applications of nitrogen may be needed when soil conditions favor nitrogen loss, such as prolonged saturation of fields with water.

Potassium fertilizer is generally needed each year in continuous hay and silage cropping systems. Plants take up potassium in larger amounts than needed, called luxury consumption, and these amounts do not necessarily result in higher yields. Thus, when hay or silage crops are harvested, large amounts of potassium are removed, and soil test potassium levels will normally be low. So, it is best to add each year only the amount needed for reaching yield potential.

Other essential nutrients can reach very high levels in soils, and may not need to be added every year. Most micronutrients are usually present in adequate amounts. Again, a soil test can be used to determine what and how much soils are in need of.

Nitrogen should be applied near crop establishment, as a side dress application, or both. Phosphorous and potassium may be applied in the fall or spring if soil pH is acceptable, and soils are not sandy or subject to severe erosion or flooding.

