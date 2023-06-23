The Unifour Foundation Endowment recently announced it has awarded $216,400 in grants to organizations supporting the local communities in Burke, Alexander Caldwell and Catawba counties.

Burke County agencies receiving grants include:

• $10,000 to Mission Ministries Alliance for Burke Street outreach

• $7,500 to the House of Refuge Ministries, Inc. for the men’s shelter

• $5,000 to New Dimensions Charter School for student mental health kits

• $5,000 to PBS North Carolina to support Rootle Ambassadors serving Alexander and Burke Counties

• $5,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina for Backpacks for Burke County Schools

The board of advisors also presented the following agencies from Alexander Caldwell and Catawba counties grants:

• $12,000 to The Corner Table for general operating support

• $10,400 to the Alexander County Partnership for Children to address mental health needs

• $10,000 to 957 Mobile Café for general operating support

• $10,000 to the Family Guidance Center, Inc., for individual and family counseling

• $10,000 to the Hickory Soup Kitchen for general operating support

• $10,000 to Safe Harbor of N.C., Inc. for residential and community programs

• $10,000 to the Salvation Army of Hickory, NC, for the Shelter of Hope food project

• $10,000 to South Caldwell Christian Ministries for family housing programs

• $10,000 to the YMCA of Catawba Valley for the Bright Beginnings 2023 shopping event

• $7,500 to the Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry, Inc., for rent and mortgage assistance

• $7,500 to Habitat for Humanity of Caldwell County for construction materials

• $7,500 to Habitat for Humanity of Catawba Valley, Inc., for Ridgeview/Kenworth neighborhood revitalization

• $6,500 to the Caldwell Council on Adolescent Health, Inc., for teen pregnancy and STD prevention

• $6,000 to the Catawba County Hispanic Ministry, Inc., (Centro Latino) for Spanish and English classes and resources

• $6,000 to the Council on Adolescents of Catawba County, Inc., for youth health education

• $6,000 to the Family Care Center of Catawba Valley, Inc., for transportation for families

• $5,000 to Catawba Valley Behavioral Healthcare for strategic planning to improve services

• $5,000 to Helping Hands Clinic of Caldwell County, Inc., for mental health programs for uninsured individuals

• $5,000 to Lenoir-Rhyne University for books for The Little Read Visiting Writers Series

• $5,000 to the Patrick Beaver Learning Resource Center, Inc., for literacy programs

• $5,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC to support rural food delivery in Alexander and Caldwell counties

• $5,000 for Shining Hope Farms for mental health counseling program using Equine Assisted Psychotherapy

• $5,000 to Triangle Residential Options for Substance Abusers, Inc., (TROSA) for residential substance use disorder recovery services in the Unifour region

• $5,000 to the Wig Bank of Caldwell County for gas and grocery cards

• $2,500 to the Catawba County Council on Aging for the West Hickory Senior Center

• $2,000 to Morning Star's Youth Mission for the Joseph Hill Reachback Tutorial Program

“These programs are making a real difference in meeting needs in our community across a range of issues including mental health, early childhood education, food and housing,” said Tamara Coley, president of the Unifour Foundation Board of Advisors.

The Unifour Foundation Endowment is a fund of the North Carolina Community Foundation and is led by a volunteer board of advisors. Each year, the endowment makes grants to organizations that help the local communities in Alexander, Burke, Caldwell and Catawba counties.

Learn more about Unifour and its work in the community at nccommunityfoundation.org/Unifour. For further information, contact the western donor engagement officer.

About the Unifour Foundation Endowment and Board of Advisors

The Unifour Foundation Endowment was created in 1998 with the proceeds from the sale of the Hickory Merchants Association's credit reporting company to Equifax. The Unifour Foundation Endowment promotes general welfare among citizens in the four counties that comprise the Unifour area: Alexander, Burke, Caldwell and Catawba.

A diverse advisory board reviews applications and makes selections for grant funding. Members of the advisory board are elected based on their knowledge of the community and their areas of expertise, and reside within, work in, or own property in one of the Unifour Foundation Endowment’s counties. In addition to Coley, board members include Suzan Anderson (president-elect), Nancy Bledsoe, Susan Gray, Marshall Jolly, Amy Moore and Jamie Treadaway.

About the North Carolina Community Foundation

The North Carolina Community Foundation is the only statewide community foundation serving North Carolina and has administered over $243 million in grants since 1988. With more than $440 million in assets, NCCF sustains more than 1,200 endowments and partners with a network of affiliates to award grants and scholarships in communities across the state.

An important component of NCCF’s mission is to ensure rural philanthropy has a voice at the local, regional and national levels. For more information, visit nccommunityfoundation.org.