Unique car group set to visit Burke

Local residents may see a lot of a unique style of car on the roads of Burke County later this week.
Eleven members of the Carolina Crossfire Club, a group of people who own Chrysler Crossfire cars, are coming to Morganton on Thursday through Sunday. The organization has about 100 members in its Facebook group, according to member Wayne Mullins. He said the cars were produced from 2004-07 when Chrysler and Mercedes were partners.
“We all share a mutual admiration for the Crossfire, and the camaraderie of like-minded people,” Mullins said. “The members of our club also belong to other Crossfire groups, and there is generally some event every week during the warm months. Some of us attend the local ‘Cars and Coffee’ event in Wilmington monthly. Carolina Crossfire Club sponsors ‘Crossfires in Moonshine Country’ once per year. One of our members suggested Morganton because she was familiar with the area.”
The group had planned a trip earlier this year, but had to reschedule it due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Mullins is looking forward to seeing the local sights.
“We will be visiting some of the scenic areas, driving some crooked back country roads, visiting local breweries, wineries, distilleries and restaurants,” he said.
He invited people to visit the Cruise-In at Myra’s diner in Valdese at 6 p.m. Friday to check out the unique cars and learn more about them and the group.
Staff writer Tammie Gercken can be reached at tgercken@morganton.com.
