Unique services keep COVID patients out of hospital

One reason Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge has not been overwhelmed during pandemic surges has been the creative thinking taking place behind the scenes, especially in finding ways to keep COVID-positive patients out of the hospital.

Last spring, CHS Blue Ridge developed a service unique to this area called COVID Virtual Hospital. Enrollment at the end of June was 77 COVID-positive patients. Today, that number is 289, meaning almost 300 people have been kept out of the hospital facility, leaving beds available for more critically ill patients with or without COVID.

If you test positive for COVID and your primary care physician is in the Blue Ridge Medical Group, you are automatically enrolled in the VH. This allows appropriate patients to receive high quality care in the comfort and safety of their own home. Within 24 hours of being enrolled, the Transitional Care Nurse Management Team calls to check on your symptoms and assess your situation.