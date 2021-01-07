Unique services keep COVID patients out of hospital

One reason Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge has not been overwhelmed during pandemic surges has been the creative thinking taking place behind the scenes, especially in finding ways to keep COVID-positive patients out of the hospital.
Last spring, CHS Blue Ridge developed a service unique to this area called COVID Virtual Hospital. Enrollment at the end of June was 77 COVID-positive patients. Today, that number is 289, meaning almost 300 people have been kept out of the hospital facility, leaving beds available for more critically ill patients with or without COVID.
If you test positive for COVID and your primary care physician is in the Blue Ridge Medical Group, you are automatically enrolled in the VH. This allows appropriate patients to receive high quality care in the comfort and safety of their own home. Within 24 hours of being enrolled, the Transitional Care Nurse Management Team calls to check on your symptoms and assess your situation.
“We follow up with them via telephone every 24, 48 or 72 hours, seven days a week,” said Otela Flanders, LPN. “We call to check on their current condition, discuss any symptoms they are experiencing, provide education, answer any questions they may have and encourage adherence to their prescribed plan. The ongoing communication with the patients also allows for us to assess for any additional treatments or services that may be needed.”
While nurses talk to virtual patients, they keep meticulous notes – what symptoms some people have and some don’t, what remedies work for some but not others. They constantly ask questions so the first VH patients enrolled in April have refined the process for recent admissions.
While most COVID-positive patients experienced a mild illness, some do become sicker. For some, symptoms can suddenly worsen about a week after onset. If that happens, Blue Ridge responds in two ways – the Mobile Integrated Health Unit goes to the patient’s home or the patient is directly admitted to the hospital without having to go through the emergency room.
The mobile unit became operational in December after VH providers found that some patients being sent to the hospital for treatment could possibly be treated at home. This allows the hospital to keep COVID admission rates low, but the available number of available beds high.
Some of the services the mobile team offers includes home oxygen, IV fluids/insertion, medication administration, steroid treatments, breathing treatments and lab services, such as drawing blood that can be dropped off at the hospital lab.
The field team consists of Josh Lail, EMT-P, directing mobile health; Emily Heien RN, director of clinical operations; Georgiann Adkins, CMA; Kristy Cooper, RN and Beth Jones, RN. Attending providers are Dr. Gandhari Loomis, Dr. Silpa Rao, Dr. Carolyn Gordon and Dr. David Kyle Burnette.
“We’ve reduced some admission rates for our patients,” said Heien. “We really want to keep patients out of the hospital as much as we can. It has been a privilege to provide this service to our community.”
Patients are discharged from the VH once their condition has stabilized, typically a 10- to 14-day period. For patients who have recovered from COVID-19 illness, the CDC recommends keeping isolated for at least ten days after onset of the illness and at least three days (72 hours) after recovery.
The Blue Ridge HealthCare Foundation has created the Neighbors Helping Neighbors Fund to assist Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge’s response to COVID-19, including needs for patients, families and employees, and creating the Virtual Hospital. If you would like to donate, please visit www.brhcfoundation.org.