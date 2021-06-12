Unix bottling plant hiring 100-plus before July opening

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Those who are hired before June 25 are eligible for an $800 bonus if they remain employed after 90 days and have perfect attendance.

Starting pay is $15 per hour with an average hourly pay north of $17 and listed benefits include medical, vision and dental insurance, a 401(k) retirement program with a company match up to $1,500 per year, voluntary benefits and paid vacation, sick time and holiday pay.

Those employees, for whom Unix in recruiting in Morganton and surrounding areas, will be working in an extensively upgraded plant with a $55 million investment, Aker said.

"Unix Packaging is a family-owned business and we value our employees as part of that family," Aker said. "We are looking forward to growing our Unix family within the community of Morganton by providing jobs that are close to home and earn a good wage. We hope to continue to grow our partnerships with Morganton and the entire Burke County community for years to come.”

The company says it picked Morganton because of its logistical location to expand its services to the east coast, but also for family-oriented and community values that match its own.