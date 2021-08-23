Unvaccinated COVID-19 patients are majority hospitalized in Burke

Another 174 new cases of COVID-19 in Burke County were added over the weekend and the overwhelming majority of people hospitalized and seriously ill in the county are unvaccinated.
On Monday, the Burke County Health Department reported in a release a total of 11,961 cases, up from 11,787 cases on Friday, and a total of 947 current active cases.
Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge said that of the 31 people hospitalized Monday, 26 are unvaccinated. It also said that of the 12 COVID patients in the intensive care unit, 11 are unvaccinated, and three out of the four COVID patients on a ventilator are unvaccinated.
The health care system also had 216 patients in its COVID-19 virtual hospital.
Burke County has previously reported a total of 182 deaths due to the virus, with 10 of those reported Friday.
Throughout the state, a total of 14,120 deaths have been reported as of Monday, up from 14,059 deaths on Friday, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
NCDHHS reported 5,184 new cases of the virus Monday and a daily percent positive rate of 13.1% and 3,197 people hospitalized in North Carolina.
The Burke County Health Department also noted in its release that Monday saw the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approve the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for people 16 years old and older.
The vaccine continues to be available under emergency use authorization for people 12-15 years old, the department said.
“The FDA's approval of this vaccine is a milestone as we continue to press on through the COVID-19 pandemic,” the health department release said. “This vaccine along with the others have met the FDA's scientific standards for emergency use authorization, as the first FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine, the public can be confident that this vaccine meets the high standards for safety, effectiveness, and manufacturing quality the FDA requires of an approved product.”
The release said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to recommend people whose immune systems are compromised moderately or severely to receive an additional dose of a mRNA COVID-19 vaccine after the initial two doses. The third dose is to be received at least 28 days after a second dose of Pfizer or Moderna.
Health department officials said upcoming vaccine clinics are being planned.
So far in Burke County, 37% of the population (33,806 people) fully vaccinated and 41% (36,838 people) partially vaccinated.
In the state, 59% of the adult population are fully vaccinated and 64% are partially vaccinated, according to NCDHHS.
The state says nearly all cases of severe disease, hospitalization and death continue to occur among those not fully vaccinated.
To get a third dose from the county health department, a person must have a note from their primary care doctor recommending them for it. Anyone who does not have a primary care doctor can call the health department at 828-764-9150.
The Burke County Health Department says getting a COVID vaccine is quick and easy. Visit myspot.nc.gov to find locations within Burke County to schedule an appointment, or call the health department for assistance at 828-764-9150 and dial 0 to speak with an operator. The health department also can help those who are homebound get vaccinated.
Vaccine locations
Locations in Burke County offering the COVID-19 vaccine include:
- Walmart Pharmacy in the Morganton Heights Shopping Center is offering the Moderna vaccine. Visit walmart.com/covidvaccine or call 828-433-8086. People are asked to bring their insurance card if they have it, but the vaccine is free.
- CVS Pharmacies in Rutherford College (call 828-874-2119) or Morganton (call 828-437-3141) or visit cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine.
- Ingles Pharmacy at the store on Carbon City Road in Morganton. Visit ingles-markets.com/pharmacy/pg1/pharmacy-sub/vaccinations.
- Morganton Drug. Visit morgantondrug.com or call 828-433-6353.
- Table Rock Pharmacy. Visit burkecovid.as.me/schedule.php. Those who do not have access to the internet can leave a message at 828-414-8025.
- East Burke Pharmacy. Visit bit.ly/3bPi4cf.
- Walgreens. Visit walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19 to make an appointment. Walk-ins will not be accepted.
- Burke Primary Care in Morganton — Call 828-437-4211.
- Cannon Pharmacy in Morganton — Call 828-433-5120.
- Rock Drug Store in Valdese — Call 828-879-9812.
- Drexel Discount Drug in Drexel — Call 828-433-6777.
- Good Samaritan Clinic in Morganton — Call 828-212-4185.
- High Country Community Health-East Burke in Connelly Spring — Call 828-874-2061.
- High Country Community Health-Burke in Morganton — Call 828-608-0800.
- Morganton Drug Inc. in Morganton — Call 828-433-6353.
- Bio Medical Applications of North Carolina Inc. BMA of Burke County for clients only.