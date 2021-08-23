Unvaccinated COVID-19 patients are majority hospitalized in Burke

The vaccine continues to be available under emergency use authorization for people 12-15 years old, the department said.

“The FDA's approval of this vaccine is a milestone as we continue to press on through the COVID-19 pandemic,” the health department release said. “This vaccine along with the others have met the FDA's scientific standards for emergency use authorization, as the first FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine, the public can be confident that this vaccine meets the high standards for safety, effectiveness, and manufacturing quality the FDA requires of an approved product.”

The release said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to recommend people whose immune systems are compromised moderately or severely to receive an additional dose of a mRNA COVID-19 vaccine after the initial two doses. The third dose is to be received at least 28 days after a second dose of Pfizer or Moderna.

Health department officials said upcoming vaccine clinics are being planned.

So far in Burke County, 37% of the population (33,806 people) fully vaccinated and 41% (36,838 people) partially vaccinated.

In the state, 59% of the adult population are fully vaccinated and 64% are partially vaccinated, according to NCDHHS.