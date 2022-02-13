Upbeat tune drowns out COVID blues

I got a different kind of fever when the coronavirus pandemic hit Burke County in March of 2020 – spring cleaning fever.
Confronted with all of the chaos and uncertainty the pandemic brought, cleaning and reorganizing my house and The News Herald office gave me a sense of control and accomplishment and took my mind off of the onslaught of troubling news and increasing restrictions.
Consulting with our editor on what to keep and what to toss, that spring I emptied whole file cabinets, cleared clutter, rearranged furniture and scrubbed surfaces with antibacterial wipes in our nearly deserted, socially distanced newsroom, until the office looked like new. I took load after load of 20-year-old city council meeting agendas, inter-office memos from former editors and notes from staff writers long gone to the locked bin for paper waiting to be shredded. The thump of the papers hitting the bin reverberated in the unusually quiet office, reinforcing the sense of isolation, but at least it was a productive way to cope with the COVID blues.
While straightening up our office supplies closet, I noticed a stack of picture frames leaning against the wall in the corner and looked through them. They were mostly awards and recognitions given to The News Herald from local businesses and organizations, which I dusted off and put on display in the newsroom.
But one was different. It was an award we had issued to one of our customers in 2004. The certificate congratulated Annie Grady Dale for subscribing to The News Herald for more than 75 years. Wow! That was certainly worth recognition. I wondered why we had never given it to her. I asked the only person still on staff who would have been here during that time, and she said she didn’t know.
Curiosity being an occupational hazard working for a newspaper, I Googled Dale’s name and found out she was quite a distinguished Morgantonian who lived to be 100 years old before her death in 2007. Her obituary said she worked as a supervisor in the dietary department in Goodwin Hall at the North Carolina School for the Deaf. She was also musically talented and played piano and organ for various churches for 75 years. After she retired from NCSD, she played piano for the choir and chapel services at the J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center. She also played for her church, Asheville Street Baptist Church of Morganton.
I wondered if anyone in her family was still around that might want her certificate. I put it on my pile of “things to follow up on eventually.”
“Eventually” turned into almost two years before I got back to the award and the mystery of why Dale had never received it. I decided it was time to investigate further.
Asheville Street Baptist Church’s Facebook page said the pastor who officiated her memorial service, the Rev. Doug Goforth, was still with the church. The page provided his email address, so I emailed him asking if he could share his memories of Dale.
He sent me a copy of a tribute he wrote for her memorial service, in which he recalled the first time he saw her, when she was sitting at the piano bench during a Sunday worship service with a big smile on her face. He remembered noting her small stature and wondering if she would play well.
“She wasn’t very big, but she had a very big heart,” Goforth’s message reads. “When that little lady put her fingers to the keys on the piano, it was evident she knew what she was doing. The songs took on a new light that day, and I learned a very valuable lesson – never ever judge a book by its cover. If there is a piano in heaven, and there is a little lady (in stature only) sitting on the piano stool, I’ll know she is the greatest pianist there.”
Goforth also gave me a phone number for Dale’s son-in-law, George Baily Jr. I called Baily, and he told me wonderful stories about Dale, describing her as a woman of great faith who inspired her grandson, the Rev. Dr. James Christopher Leonard, to go into ministry. He said she played piano in church from the time she was 12 or 13 years old until she turned 80.
Dale, in her later years, lived with Baily and his wife, the late Patricia Baily. George Baily worked as an insurance agent before his retirement, and he often took Dale with him in the car to take photos of houses owned by people making claims.
“We would go all over the county, and she would tell me stories about some of the roads we were going on,” Baily said. “She remembered when electric lights came on her street, and that one gentleman who lived on that street set his chair underneath the light to watch it come on.”
She practiced on her piano at home often.
“We had a dog on a 20-foot run on a 10-foot chain,” Baily said. “He had plenty of room to play, but he would get loose. Annie let him in the house, because she knew she couldn’t fasten the chain. He plopped himself up on a sofa, and she played the piano for him until we got home.”
She walked up and down their street for exercise until she was in her 90s, inspiring the neighbors with her determination to keep going.
“Annie was one of the finest ladies I have ever known,” Baily said. “I could not have found a better mother-in-law.”
Baily brought some photos of Dale to The News Herald to share, and in return, I presented her certificate to him 18 years after it was issued, but better late than never.
Imagining her playing the piano throughout her life to the glory of God and the delight of others is a melody that continues to drown out those pesky COVID blues.
Tammie Gercken is a staff writer at The News Herald and a member of the Morganton Writers’ Group. She can be reached at tgercken@morganton.com.