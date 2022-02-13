Upbeat tune drowns out COVID blues

Dale, in her later years, lived with Baily and his wife, the late Patricia Baily. George Baily worked as an insurance agent before his retirement, and he often took Dale with him in the car to take photos of houses owned by people making claims.

“We would go all over the county, and she would tell me stories about some of the roads we were going on,” Baily said. “She remembered when electric lights came on her street, and that one gentleman who lived on that street set his chair underneath the light to watch it come on.”

She practiced on her piano at home often.

“We had a dog on a 20-foot run on a 10-foot chain,” Baily said. “He had plenty of room to play, but he would get loose. Annie let him in the house, because she knew she couldn’t fasten the chain. He plopped himself up on a sofa, and she played the piano for him until we got home.”

She walked up and down their street for exercise until she was in her 90s, inspiring the neighbors with her determination to keep going.

“Annie was one of the finest ladies I have ever known,” Baily said. “I could not have found a better mother-in-law.”