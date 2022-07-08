Upcoming feature film shot in Morganton, Burke County

A Morganton man shot his latest feature-length film in various locations across Burke County during the month of June.

Shot between June 6 and June 18, the film “Metamorphosis” tackles the nation’s ongoing opioid crisis from a faith-based perspective though the story of one young woman’s descent into the world of drug addiction.

“It’s absolutely an awareness film,” said Brigham McNeely, director and producer of “Metamorphosis.” “I’ve been wanting to shoot this movie for a long time. It’s an issue everywhere that’s very overlooked and we hope to create the realism that people can relate to and find redemption.”

More than just raising the issue, though, the film is also a personal story of addiction, recovery and redemption.

“There’s movies about drugs where they glamorize it but there’s no redemptive quality,” McNeely said. “I wanted to do something redemptive.”

Still, McNeely said the redemptive nature of the film does not mean it will be any less raw or realistic.

“With this movie, specifically, I’ll definitely have to put out some disclaimers to people who have been following me all these years,” he said. “You can’t make a movie about drug addiction without showing the realism of what it looks like.”

Throughout the filming process, McNeely said cast and crew members were consistently confronted with the darkness of the subject matter they were tackling.

“Everything we shot that first week was darkness,” he said. “When you’re recreating this stuff and pushing people in that direction to get the performances you want that, in itself, is going to bring on negativity.”

During the two weeks of filming, “Metamorphosis” shot on location at Bud’s Korner Kitchen in Drexel and Andy’s Place in Morganton, the Pinnacle Trail near Lake James, The Angus Steakhouse in Hickory, Motel 6 in Icard, as well as a driving scene through downtown Morganton and scenes at several private residences throughout the county. McNeely also said he worked with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, hiring off-duty officers to handle security and safety during shooting.

“Metamorphosis” is the latest project for McNeely’s production company, BCM Productions which, since 2016 has produced one film per year. McNeely told The News Herald he is currently working on plans to increase that output and said he would continue bringing BCM projects back to Morganton.

“My long-term goal is to bring our productions here,” he said. “I used to have to travel all over the Southeast to work as an actor, now to be able to bring that to this small town that I grew up in … it’s amazing to be able to do that.”

McNeely said shooting in his hometown also opens more resources for him than shooting on location somewhere else.

“It’s unbelievable the support I get from the community,” he said. “That’s another reason I love shooting here ... I couldn’t do what I do if it wasn’t for my friends and family and my community.”

For McNeely, “Metamorphosis” is an intensely personal project due to his past struggle with opioid addiction. He said there are many similarities between the film and his own story of addiction, recovery and finding new hope in God.

“Before we started shooting, I was emotional for sure. You can imagine how much this means to me,” he said. “This is the most important movie I’ve ever made. I put my heart and soul in directing this to ensure that we give the audience a real interpretation of what that life looks like.”

Filming the movie in the same town where he fought and conquered his battle with addiction makes the project even more special to McNeely.

“It’s cool to be able to make a movie about opioid addiction in the same town where I actually faced that battle and conquered it myself,” he said. “There’s something sacred about that.”

To help tell this story, McNeely has been able to pour more money into “Metamorphosis” than any film he has produced to this point.

“We spent $33,000 just on production,” he said. “(Post-production) is going to add up significantly — our composer scores music for Netflix, our sound design guy has delivered to Lions Gate. We use all the top industry people within reason.”

He hopes this will help him create a more powerful experience for his audience.

“I wanted the audience to feel like they’re along for the ride when they watch this movie,” he said. “That’s the way we wrote it and that’s the way we shot it.”

He hopes this will help him impact viewers in a more profound way and help them find the same hope in God he has found.

According to McNeely, “Metamorphosis” has entered post-production. He expects it to be ready for release in 2023.