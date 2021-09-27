UPDATE: Burke reports 4 deaths, 146 new cases; vaccine clinics slated for later this week

Editor's note: This story was updated shortly after 4 p.m. Monday after the Burke County Health Department released a correction on the number of new COVID-19 cases reported Monday.
Burke County reported four new deaths and 146 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.
Four people, who were in their 70s, 80s and 90s, all died from COVID-related complications, according to a press release from the Burke County Health Department. All of them had been hospitalized before their deaths, the release said. These deaths brought the total number of COVID-related or associated deaths in Burke County up to 233.
"I am disheartened to hear of these four new COVID-related deaths,” said Burke County Health Director Danny Scalise. “We've been in this pandemic for over 18 months now and it doesn't get any easier. My condolences go out to the family and friends of these four individuals. As case numbers continue to rise, it is important to get the vaccine as soon as you are eligible. Residents may take any one of the three safe and effective vaccines that are available to help prevent any further spikes of the virus within our community. Please stay at home when sick with any COVID-like symptoms and do not visit family, friends, events, etc. to reduce the chance of passing COVID-19 and other infections.”
Over the weekend, the county reported 146 new cases of COVID-19. The new cases brought the county’s total number of cases up to 14,935, of which 1,003 are active cases, a separate briefing from the health department said.
Forty-four of the new cases reported Monday were in children and teens, and another 46 cases were in 20-39-year-olds, the health department said. The new cases gave the county an 8.1% positivity rate.
Monday saw 34 people hospitalized at Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge, of which eight people were vaccinated. Ten people are in the intensive care unit, and only one person in the ICU has been vaccinated, according to information on the hospital’s COVID-19 dashboard.
Five COVID-19 patients at CHSBR are on ventilators, and they are all unvaccinated, the hospital’s website said.
There were 180 people seeking treatment for COVID-19 through CHSBR’s virtual hospital on Monday, the hospital’s dashboard said.
Statewide, there were 2,665 new cases reported Monday with a daily percent positive rate of 9% and 3,012 people hospitalized, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. There have been 16,235 deaths across the state from COVID-19.
About 45% or 40,494 of Burke County residents have been partially vaccinated against COVID-19, and 41% or 37,108 of residents have been fully vaccinated against the virus, NCDHHS said Monday.
The county health department has two vaccine clinics set up later this week to help get shots in arms.
Western Piedmont Community College will host a clinic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Hildebrand Hall on Wednesday, where only doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered.
Catawba Brewing Co. will host a vaccine clinic Friday from 4-7 p.m., the health department said. The brewery said on its Facebook page that it will be offering a free beer, pint glass and koozie with each vaccination. The Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines all will be administered at that clinic.
Appointments are not required at either clinic, but they can be scheduled at takemyshot.nc.gov, the health department said.
The health department said Monday it now has standing orders to administer Pfizer booster doses to those eligible. That includes:
- Individuals who are 65 years old and older, and residents in long-term care settings.
- Individuals who are 50-64 years old with certain underlying medical conditions.
- Individuals 18-49 who are at high risk for severe COVID-19 due to certain underlying medical conditions as well as those who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of their work or home settings.
Booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine will be available at both the vaccine clinics being offered this week, and the health department also is administering COVID-19 vaccines every Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., it said in a media briefing. People must have their vaccine cards to get the booster dose, or must be able to have their vaccination status verified within the state’s system, the release said.
Anyone interested in a booster shot who falls in one of the recommended categories can call the health department’s main line at 828-764-9150 to schedule an appointment, or visit myspot.nc.gov to find other vaccine locations.
