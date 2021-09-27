UPDATE: Burke reports 4 deaths, 146 new cases; vaccine clinics slated for later this week

Four people, who were in their 70s, 80s and 90s, all died from COVID-related complications, according to a press release from the Burke County Health Department. All of them had been hospitalized before their deaths, the release said. These deaths brought the total number of COVID-related or associated deaths in Burke County up to 233.

"I am disheartened to hear of these four new COVID-related deaths,” said Burke County Health Director Danny Scalise. “We've been in this pandemic for over 18 months now and it doesn't get any easier. My condolences go out to the family and friends of these four individuals. As case numbers continue to rise, it is important to get the vaccine as soon as you are eligible. Residents may take any one of the three safe and effective vaccines that are available to help prevent any further spikes of the virus within our community. Please stay at home when sick with any COVID-like symptoms and do not visit family, friends, events, etc. to reduce the chance of passing COVID-19 and other infections.”