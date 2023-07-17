RUTHERFORD COLLEGE — A second person has died after a multi-vehicle wreck Monday afternoon on Interstate 40.

Troopers were called to I-40 near Exit 113 westbound around 5:11 p.m. for a serious crash involving a wrong-way driver, said Sgt. A.K. Johnson with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Trooper K. Morgan said a black Ford Ranger was headed eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-40 when it hit a white Chevy Tahoe head-on.

The force of the crash sent the Tahoe airborne and caused it to spin around before it was hit by a westbound pickup truck, Morgan said.

The driver of the Ranger was pronounced dead at the scene and two of the occupants of the Tahoe were airlifted from the scene, he said. One of the occupants died at the hospital Monday evening. The two other occupants in the Tahoe — children — were transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries. The driver of the pickup truck was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

A fourth vehicle was damaged in the crash when it hit debris from the wreck, but no one was hurt in that vehicle, he said.

Impairment is not believed to be a contributing factor at this point in the investigation, Morgan said.

I-40 westbound was shut down until around 6:45 p.m. while troopers investigated the crash.

More information will be published as soon as it’s available.